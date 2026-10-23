Trump backs Ramaswamy amid backlash over controversial campaign ad.
Republican faces criticism over attack on Democratic rival Amy Acton.
Poll shows Ramaswamy trailing as Ohio governor race heats up.
Vivek Ramaswamy’s journey through American politics has been marked by an unusual mix of entrepreneurial ambition, conservative ideas and an ability to command media attention. The Indian-American businessman first emerged as a national political figure during the 2023 Republican presidential race and has since remained close to Donald Trump.
Now running for governor of Ohio, Ramaswamy finds himself in the spotlight again as a controversial campaign ad against his Democratic rival, Dr Amy Acton, draws criticism from across party lines.
With just over a week left before election day, Ramaswamy is facing strong criticism over a campaign ad featuring Donna Arthur, the estranged mother of his Democratic rival, Amy Acton.
The ad has drawn widespread condemnation, including from Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Arthur lost custody of her children after her then-husband was charged with raping Acton when she was 12 years old.
Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy?
Vivek Ramaswamy, 40, was born in Cincinnati on August 9, 1985, to parents who immigrated from southern India. He was raised in the Hindu faith but attended a Roman Catholic high school. He later earned a degree in biology from Harvard University and studied law at Yale Law School.
Before starting his own business, Ramaswamy worked as a hedge fund investor. He has said he made several million dollars before graduating from Yale.
In 2014, he founded Roivant Sciences, a biotechnology company that acquired rights to drugs that larger companies had not fully developed or brought to market. He stepped down as the company's CEO in 2021. In 2023, Forbes magazine estimated his wealth to be around $630 million.
Vivek Ramaswamy gained attention with his 2021 book Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam. In the book, he criticised companies for taking political positions on issues such as social justice and climate change.
He argued that businesses were using these causes to protect their interests rather than focusing on their main responsibilities. The book helped establish him as a prominent conservative voice in American politics.
What Is The Controversy?
An attack ad targeting Democratic candidate Dr Amy Acton has sparked a backlash against Ramaswamy, with even some Republicans criticising his campaign tactics. A new Marist poll released on Tuesday added to his concerns, showing him behind his opponent by a 50-43 margin.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump defended the ad and urged Ramaswamy to keep it running. He also criticised Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a fellow Republican who had called on Ramaswamy to withdraw the commercial.
“I suggested, on the other hand, that Vivek should keep it up, and let everyone listen to the mother of a defective, dishonest, and incapable Candidate, explain how the daughter is a DISASTER who, uncontrollably, lies, cheats, and steals!” Trump wrote.
The video began circulating on social media earlier this week. Ramaswamy’s campaign later confirmed to Ohio media outlets that it was behind the ad. In the video, Arthur, mother of Democratic Party candidate Dr Amy Acton, calls her daughter “a liar” and says she should not be put in charge of the state. Later in the week, Ramaswamy’s campaign said it would spend $4 million to air the ad across Ohio.
What Are Key Policies Of Vivek?
Vivek Ramaswamy has built his campaign for Ohio governor around lower taxes, education reform, and reducing government spending. He wants to cut property taxes, work towards eliminating the state income tax, and expand school choice, allowing parents to choose schools beyond the traditional public system.
He also supports work requirements for people receiving certain welfare benefits and stricter academic standards in schools.
Ramaswamy's policies and public remarks have also attracted criticism. He has questioned government welfare programmes, arguing that benefits such as Medicaid should be linked to work requirements for people able to work. His opponents say such proposals could put vulnerable people at risk.
Ramaswamy’s Relations With Trump
Ramaswamy rose to national prominence in 2023 when he entered the race for the Republican presidential nomination. His strong performances in debates and active social media presence attracted widespread media attention.
His support grew in the polls, putting him in competition with prominent Republicans such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
However, Trump remained the clear favourite among Republican voters. After finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses, the first contest in the Republican nomination race, Ramaswamy ended his campaign and endorsed Trump.
He later became a prominent campaign supporter, helping Trump in his race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
After Trump won the November 2024 presidential election, he appointed Ramaswamy to help lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk. However, Ramaswamy's role in the initiative was short-lived.