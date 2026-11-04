Democrats flip at least 7 Republican-held Senate seats to take control of the US Senate and House of Representatives.
Democrats win 4 Republican-held governorships in Georgia, Ohio, Iowa and Texas, alongside gains in state legislatures.
The victories give Democrats control of Congress for the final 2 years of Donald Trump's presidency, increasing scrutiny of his administration.
Democrats have won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, flipping at least seven Republican-held Senate seats and gaining House districts that President Donald Trump carried in 2024. The results give Democrats control of the legislature for the final two years of Trump's presidency, setting up greater congressional scrutiny of his administration.
The party also won gubernatorial races in Georgia, Ohio, Iowa and Texas, while making gains in state legislatures. Votes in some individual races are still being counted, and not every contest has been called.
The November 3 elections put all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats up for election, including two special Senate elections. Republicans entered the elections with a 53-47 Senate majority and a narrow House majority.
Democrats Flip Seven Republican-Held Senate Seats
Democrats flipped at least seven Republican-held Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina, giving the party control of the chamber. Republicans had entered the election with a 53-47 majority.
In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall, becoming the first Democrat elected to the state's Senate delegation in nearly a century. Hamilton, who was contesting his first election, campaigned on economic concerns and criticism of the administration's policies.
“I think the people in Kansas, Republicans, independents and Democrats are saying what’s happening in Washington is not OK,” Hamilton said after his victory.
Iowa also elected a Democrat to the Senate for the first time in more than a decade. Josh Turek defeated Republican Ashley Hinson in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Joni Ernst. Trump had won Iowa by 13 percentage points in 2024.
“They told me it was impossible to win this Senate race, but tonight, Iowa, we have once again proved that the impossible is possible,” Turek said.
In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, ending a decades-long losing streak for Democrats in statewide elections in the Republican stronghold. Paxton had received Trump's backing over incumbent Senator John Cornyn during the Republican campaign.
Ohio also returned Democrat Sherrod Brown to the Senate after he defeated Republican incumbent Jon Husted. In North Carolina, former governor Roy Cooper won the Senate race. In Maine, Democrat Troy Jackson defeated Republican Senator Susan Collins, who conceded the race, ending her bid for a sixth term.
South Carolina recorded another Democratic victory, with Annie Andrews defeating Republican Darline Graham. Graham had been backed by Trump following the death of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, earlier this year.
Democrats also retained their Senate seat in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff defeated Republican Mike Collins. Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan defeated Republican Michele Tafoya, becoming the first Native American woman elected to the US Senate.
Some individual Senate races remained unresolved. In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed declared victory over Republican Mike Rogers. El-Sayed will become the first Muslim senator if his victory is confirmed.
House Majority Shifts As Democrats Win Key Races
Democrats have also won control of the House of Representatives, completing their takeover of Congress. The party flipped Republican-held districts in states including Iowa and Indiana, including constituencies that Trump had carried comfortably in 2024.
In Indiana's 5th Congressional District, Democrat J.D. Ford defeated three-term Republican Representative Victoria Spartz. Trump had carried the district by nearly 17 percentage points in 2024, making the result a notable Democratic gain in a Republican-leaning constituency.
Iowa, which had an entirely Republican congressional delegation before the election, also recorded three Democratic House victories. Christina Bohannan defeated Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 1st District, Sarah Trone Garriott defeated Republican Zach Nunn in the 3rd District, and Lindsay James won the open 2nd District after Ashley Hinson entered the Senate race.
Democrats also made gains along the Texas-Mexico border, where Bobby Pulido defeated Republican Representative Monica De La Cruz. The victory came in a district that had previously supported Republicans.
The new Democratic majority will give the party control of House committees, greater influence over which legislation reaches the floor and the authority to conduct congressional investigations. Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first Black speaker of the House, subject to a vote by members when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027.
Democratic Gains Extend To Governors' Races
Democrats also flipped Republican-held governorships in Georgia, Ohio, Iowa and Texas, extending their gains beyond Congress.
In Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated her Republican opponent, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state. In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton defeated Trump-backed Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, while Iowa elected Democrat Rob Sand after he defeated Republican Zach Lahn.
Texas also recorded a Democratic victory in its gubernatorial election. Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott, becoming the state's first Latina governor. The result came alongside Talarico's Senate victory, giving Democrats two major statewide wins in a state that has consistently backed Republican presidential candidates in recent elections.
In Florida, Republican Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly, becoming the first Black Republican elected governor of a US state, Reuters reported. In California, Democrat Xavier Becerra defeated Republican Steve Hilton, becoming the state's first Latino governor since the late 19th century.
Democrats also won control of the North Carolina House of Representatives and the Wisconsin Senate. In North Carolina, the shift could strengthen Democratic Governor Josh Stein's position after years of conflict with the Republican-led legislature. In Wisconsin, the victory ended Republican control of the state Senate.
Voters Cite Cost Of Living, Iran War And Trump's Policies
The results came amid voter concerns over the cost of living, the war with Iran and corruption in government. These issues featured prominently in voters' assessments of Trump's presidency and their reasons for supporting congressional candidates.
The AP Voter Poll found that around seven in 10 voters said Congress was doing too little to check presidential power, while roughly six in 10 disapproved of the way Trump was handling his job.
Reuters, citing exit polls conducted by SSRS for a consortium of US media organisations, reported that nearly nine in 10 voters considered the cost of living a major or crucial factor in their vote. Nearly two-thirds blamed Trump for high prices, while three-quarters were angry or dissatisfied with the direction of the country.
The AP Voter Poll also found strong Democratic support among younger and Hispanic voters. According to its Voter Poll, around seven in 10 voters under 30 supported the Democratic House candidate in their district. Roughly six in 10 Hispanic voters also backed Democratic House candidates.
Democratic leaders described the results as a rejection of the administration's policies. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said: “There is now a generational remake of the Senate map that is going to change America now and on into the future. Americans voted for change, and now Democrats must deliver.”
Trump, meanwhile, congratulated Democrats for their victories but rejected the suggestion that the results amounted to a personal rebuke. In a Fox News interview, he said: “The Democrats did a good job. They fought hard.” He added: “I don't view it as a hit on me.”
The new Congress will convene on January 3, 2027, when Democrats will assume control of committee leadership and proceedings in both chambers. Their majorities will give them greater power to investigate the administration, scrutinise government officials and influence legislation and Senate confirmations.
However, the change in congressional control will not give Democrats unrestricted power to enact their agenda. Trump retains his veto authority, while Senate rules will continue to make the passage of major legislation difficult without support beyond the Democratic majority.