Missouri voters rejected Amendment 3, which sought to roll back the abortion protections enshrined in the state constitution in 2024.
The proposal also sought to prohibit gender-transition procedures for minors and restrict access to puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.
The defeat leaves the 2024 reproductive-freedom amendment in place, although existing state restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors remain.
Missouri voters have rejected Amendment 3, turning down a proposal to roll back constitutional abortion protections approved in 2024 and add restrictions on gender-transition procedures for minors. In Jefferson County, the measure was defeated by 51.54 per cent of voters, according to unofficial local election results released after Tuesday's November 3 midterm polls. The result preserves the reproductive-freedom protections enshrined in the Missouri Constitution two years ago.
In Jefferson County, 40,507 voters opposed Amendment 3, while 38,083 supported it. The measure received 48.46 per cent of the vote, against 51.54 per cent voting against it. The county figures were unofficial. Statewide, the Associated Press reported that Missouri voters rejected the proposal, marking a setback for Republican lawmakers who had sought to reverse the 2024 amendment.
The 2026 proposal sought to repeal the constitutional right to reproductive freedom approved by Missouri voters in 2024, which protects abortion access up to the point of fetal viability. It would have restricted abortions to cases involving medical emergencies, certain fetal anomalies, and pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, with the latter exceptions limited to the first 12 weeks.
Amendment 3 Faces Opposition Over Abortion Restrictions
The proposal also sought to prohibit gender-transition procedures for minors and place restrictions on puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones in the state Constitution. Supporters argued that the measure would strengthen protections for minors, while opponents said it combined restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare with an attempt to reverse abortion rights approved by voters in 2024.
The campaign also exposed divisions among supporters of abortion restrictions. While Republican lawmakers and Governor Mike Kehoe backed Amendment 3, some anti-abortion activists criticised its exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies, arguing that the proposed restrictions did not go far enough. The campaign supporting the amendment, Her Health, Her Future, raised more than $7 million, while the opposing Stop the Ban campaign had raised more than $27 million before Election Day, according to the Missouri Independent.
Rejection Leaves 2024 Reproductive Protections In Place
Missouri voters approved the original reproductive-freedom amendment in 2024 with 51.6 per cent support. It overturned the state's near-total abortion ban, enacted in 2022 after the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion established under Roe v. Wade. Missouri had been among the first states to implement a near-total ban following the Supreme Court's decision.
The rejection of Amendment 3 also means the proposed constitutional ban on gender-affirming procedures for minors will not take effect. However, existing state laws restricting gender-affirming medical care for minors remain in place. The outcome therefore preserves the 2024 constitutional protections on reproductive freedom without removing the separate statutory restrictions on gender-affirming care.