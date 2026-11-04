The campaign also exposed divisions among supporters of abortion restrictions. While Republican lawmakers and Governor Mike Kehoe backed Amendment 3, some anti-abortion activists criticised its exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies, arguing that the proposed restrictions did not go far enough. The campaign supporting the amendment, Her Health, Her Future, raised more than $7 million, while the opposing Stop the Ban campaign had raised more than $27 million before Election Day, according to the Missouri Independent.