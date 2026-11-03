The United States carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, US officials said, even as President Donald Trump indicated that he was not considering a resumption of military attacks against Tehran after Tuesday’s US midterm elections. The strikes, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, were described by a US official as defensive measures against Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against American assets. Another official said the operation did not amount to a resumption of major combat operations. The development comes amid continuing diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month conflict between Washington and Tehran.