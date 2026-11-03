US forces carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island after Iranian missile activity threatened American military assets and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said he was not considering renewed strikes after the November 3 midterm elections and expressed confidence that a deal with Tehran could be reached.
Diplomatic contacts between Iran and the US continue through mediators, but disagreements over the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme remain unresolved.
The United States carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, US officials said, even as President Donald Trump indicated that he was not considering a resumption of military attacks against Tehran after Tuesday’s US midterm elections. The strikes, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, were described by a US official as defensive measures against Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against American assets. Another official said the operation did not amount to a resumption of major combat operations. The development comes amid continuing diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month conflict between Washington and Tehran.
Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported several explosions on Qeshm Island on Monday. The US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. The officials cited in the report did not provide details about casualties or damage caused by the strikes. Fox News separately reported, citing officials, that the US action followed Iran firing at an American aircraft.
According to a Reuters report, Brent crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $105.25 a barrel by 0104 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 47 cents, or 0.5%, to $96.93 a barrel.
Trump Says He Is Not Considering Fresh Military Action Against Iran
The reported strikes came hours after Trump raised doubts about whether he would follow through on threats to resume military operations against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections. Asked by reporters on Monday whether he was considering striking Iran after the elections, Trump replied, “No.” He also said that a deal with Tehran could be reached, indicating a possible shift from his earlier warnings that military action remained an option if negotiations failed.
Trump said he believed Iran wanted an agreement, while Vice President JD Vance reported that there had been “a number of good conversations” with Iranian representatives. The US president has maintained that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains Washington’s central objective. His comments came as the conflict and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continued to put pressure on global energy markets and push up fuel costs.
Iran-US Talks Continue Amid Tensions In The Strait Of Hormuz
Diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran have continued through mediators, although the latest discussions have not produced a breakthrough. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that dialogue was ongoing but described the issue as complex. Iranian negotiators had held several days of discussions with Qatari mediators, with proposals aimed at ending the conflict still under consideration.
Iran’s proposed framework includes ending the US blockade of Iranian ports and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass. Tehran has said that discussions on its nuclear programme would require its conditions to be addressed first. Trump rejected an earlier version of Iran’s seven-step proposal in September.
The latest strikes add uncertainty to efforts to prevent the conflict from escalating again. While US officials have characterised the Qeshm operation as limited and defensive, the absence of a public statement from CENTCOM and the lack of details about the targets leave important questions unanswered. For now, Washington’s military actions and Trump’s public comments point to a tense situation in which limited operations and diplomatic negotiations are continuing simultaneously.