Lionel Messi Steals The Show In 2-1 Away Triumph For Inter Miami

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 November 2026 9:41 am

Inter Miami CF staged a stunning comeback to defeat New England Revolution 2-1 in their MLS 2026 clash at Gillette Stadium on November 1. Despite a goalless first half, the hosts broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute through Dániel Gazdag, who finished off a well-worked move involving Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller. Miami responded with renewed attacking intent, with Lionel Messi nearly equalising before Germán Berterame headed home in the 69th minute following Messi's assist. The Argentine superstar then produced a moment of brilliance in the 83rd minute, dribbling past defenders before firing a low left-footed strike into the bottom corner to complete the turnaround. New England threatened late on, but Miami held firm to secure three crucial points. The victory also confirmed Inter Miami's qualification for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.