Lionel Messi Steals The Show In 2-1 Away Triumph For Inter Miami

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Inter Miami CF staged a stunning comeback to defeat New England Revolution 2-1 in their MLS 2026 clash at Gillette Stadium on November 1. Despite a goalless first half, the hosts broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute through Dániel Gazdag, who finished off a well-worked move involving Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller. Miami responded with renewed attacking intent, with Lionel Messi nearly equalising before Germán Berterame headed home in the 69th minute following Messi's assist. The Argentine superstar then produced a moment of brilliance in the 83rd minute, dribbling past defenders before firing a low left-footed strike into the bottom corner to complete the turnaround. New England threatened late on, but Miami held firm to secure three crucial points. The victory also confirmed Inter Miami's qualification for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

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MLS: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, left, shakes hands with Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, right, at the end of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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MLS: New England Revolution vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF defender Sergio Reguilón (3) reacts to a goal made by New England Revolution forward Luca Langoni (41) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. The goal was taken back due to a off side penalty on the Revolution. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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MLS Soccer: New England Revolution vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) defends the ball from New England Revolution midfielders Brooklyn Raines (21) and Dániel Gazdag (16) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
New England Revolution midfielder Dániel Gazdag, left, scores a goal against Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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MLS Soccer Match: New England Revolution vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, New England Revolution defender Ilay Feingold and New England Revolution midfielder Dániel Gazdag, left to right, battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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MLS 2026: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
Inter Miami CF forward Riquelme Fillipi, left, and New England Revolution defender Ilay Feingold, right, head the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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MLS 2026: New England Revolution vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, left, and New England Revolution defender Joshua Wynder, right, battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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MLS Soccer Match 2026: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution
New England Revolution fans cheer their team during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami FC, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

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