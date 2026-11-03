Arsenal Edge Liverpool In Tense Anfield Showdown By 1-0

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Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League 2026-27 at Anfield on November 1, ending their 14-year wait for a league win at the iconic stadium. Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal in the 16th minute, finishing from close range after Declan Rice delivered a low cross from the right. The Gunners capitalised on Liverpool's defensive mistake during the build-up, with Martin Odegaard helping initiate the move. Liverpool pushed for an equaliser, but Florian Wirtz's dangerous free-kick struck the crossbar, while Alexis Mac Allister squandered a promising headed opportunity. The hosts continued applying pressure after the break, but Arsenal's organised defence frustrated their attacking efforts. David Raya and his teammates held firm as Mikel Arteta's side protected their slender advantage. The victory lifted Arsenal three points clear at the Premier League summit, while Liverpool remained nine points behind.

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EPL: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Arsenal players celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EPL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Arsenal fans celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EPL 2026-27: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool's Bradley Barcola, left, kicks the ball ahead of Arsenal's Jurrien Timber kicks the ball ahead of during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EPL 2026-27: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, left, kicks the ball ahead of Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Bradley Barcola, right, tackles Arsenal's Jurrien Timber during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Arsenal's Noni Madueke, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Milos Kerkez during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, left, and Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Ronald Araujo, Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, centre, Arsenal's Declan Rice in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Christos Tzolis, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Ronald Araujo during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

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