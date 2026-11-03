Arsenal Edge Liverpool In Tense Anfield Showdown By 1-0

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 November 2026 10:01 am

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League 2026-27 at Anfield on November 1, ending their 14-year wait for a league win at the iconic stadium. Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal in the 16th minute, finishing from close range after Declan Rice delivered a low cross from the right. The Gunners capitalised on Liverpool's defensive mistake during the build-up, with Martin Odegaard helping initiate the move. Liverpool pushed for an equaliser, but Florian Wirtz's dangerous free-kick struck the crossbar, while Alexis Mac Allister squandered a promising headed opportunity. The hosts continued applying pressure after the break, but Arsenal's organised defence frustrated their attacking efforts. David Raya and his teammates held firm as Mikel Arteta's side protected their slender advantage. The victory lifted Arsenal three points clear at the Premier League summit, while Liverpool remained nine points behind.