Shubman Gill Reveals India's Batting Blueprint For New Zealand ODIs: 'Top Four Confirmed'

Shubman Gill confirmed that India will adopt a flexible approach for the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, with Axar Patel and KL Rahul providing options
Gill backed Hardik Pandya's importance to the team and hoped the all-rounder would regain match fitness through domestic cricket
The India captain dismissed concerns about his neck injury, confirming that he completed his batting and fielding sessions without discomfort
India captain Shubman Gill has discussed the team's batting combination ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, outlining a flexible approach to the middle order.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, November 3, ahead of the first India vs New Zealand ODI, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, November 4, Gill confirmed that India's top four are settled, while the No. 5 and No. 6 positions will depend on the match situation.
With the top four comprising right-handed batters, India have the option of bringing in left-hander Axar Patel to provide variety in the middle order. KL Rahul is another candidate who could be moved around depending on the team's requirements.
"We will have floating approach for no.5 and no.6. Our top four is set, all right-handers. So if lefty is needed, Axar bhai goes and depending on match situation even KL bhai can go. So bit flexible," Gill said during his interaction with the media.
The India skipper also spoke about the importance of Hardik Pandya's return to the side, suggesting that his availability would help settle the lower-middle-order combination.
Pandya's presence would give India another batting option at No. 7 or No. 8, alongside his contribution with the ball.
"Whenever Hardik bhai comes back, no 7/8 will also be taken care of. Happy with batting group leading up to the World Cup," he added.
Shubman Gill Backs Hardik Pandya's Return
Gill also provided an update on Pandya's fitness, emphasising the value of having an all-rounder with his abilities in the Indian team. The 32-year-old has been out of action since the IPL and recently missed an India A fixture after picking up a niggle.
The India captain revealed that he has been in regular conversation with Pandya and is hopeful that the all-rounder will regain match fitness through domestic cricket before returning to international duty.
"Firstly, Hardik Pandya is a great all-rounder. Not many players in the world has his skill set. As a bowler, you can use him in the different facets of the game. He can bowl with the new ball and the old ball. We have had multiple conversations."
"He is unfortunate with his injuries. He hasn't played since the IPL. Hopefully, he will come back soon. He will play some domestic cricket. And hopefully we will get him back in the Indian team soon," Gill said.
Gill Provides Update On Neck Injury
Gill was also asked about his neck injury, which had disrupted his international commitments towards the end of 2025.
The India captain had suffered a cervical disc bulge and neck spasm during the Kolkata Test against South Africa, forcing him to spend nearly a month away from international cricket.
He was taken to hospital for medical assessment after the second day's play and remained under observation before being discharged the following day. Gill subsequently travelled to Guwahati on November 19, 2025.
However, the 26-year-old dismissed any concerns about his current fitness, confirming that he had completed his batting and fielding sessions without experiencing discomfort.
"No issue... I batted for close to one and a half hours and did my fielding without any trouble too. No issue at all," he said.
India Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|November 4
|Wednesday
|1st ODI
|Auckland
|7:30 AM
|November 7
|Saturday
|2nd ODI
|Wellington
|7:30 AM
|November 10
|Tuesday
|3rd ODI
|Hamilton
|7:30 AM
|November 13
|Friday
|4th ODI
|Mount Maunganui
|7:30 AM
|November 15
|Sunday
|5th ODI
|Mount Maunganui
|7:30 AM
India's upcoming ODI assignments against New Zealand will also serve as an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.