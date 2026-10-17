Shubman Gill Going The Extra Mile For New Zealand Tests? India Captain's Personal Red-Ball Preparation Plan Revealed

Shubman Gill will take four to five personal net bowlers to New Zealand, covering all their expenses himself
The India Test captain will skip the India A Tests against New Zealand A due to ODI commitments and leave for New Zealand on October 23 or 24
Gill is expected to play Punjab's Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh from October 18 to gain red-ball match practice
India Test captain Shubman Gill is making special arrangements for his preparations ahead of the upcoming red-ball assignment in New Zealand, with four to five personal net bowlers set to accompany him on the tour.
The 26-year-old will bear all their expenses himself to ensure he has dedicated bowling resources for his practice sessions.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranges net bowlers to assist the Indian team during overseas tours, Gill's decision to personally fund a group that will train exclusively with him is understood to be an unusual move.
A BCCI official told PTI that Gill is likely to leave for New Zealand on October 23 or 24. The India captain will not feature in the India A Test matches against New Zealand A, as he also has ODI commitments to fulfil.
"This is interesting. Gill isn't playing India A Tests as he also has to play ODIs. Hence, he is leaving for New Zealand on October 23 or 24. The four to five bowlers accompanying him will have all their expenses paid by Gill," a BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.
Gill will head into the New Zealand assignment after scoring 754 runs in India's five-Test series in England earlier this year.
The upcoming tour will present another demanding challenge for the Indian skipper, with the conditions expected to test his technique and temperament.
Before departing for New Zealand, Gill is also set to return to domestic cricket for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. He missed the team's opening match due to personal reasons but is expected to feature against Chhattisgarh in their second fixture, beginning on October 18 in Mullanpur.
The Ranji Trophy match will give Gill an opportunity to gain valuable red-ball match practice before the overseas tour.
With the India A Tests not part of his schedule, the domestic fixture and additional training sessions with his personal net bowlers will be important components of his preparations for New Zealand.