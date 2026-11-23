Despite taking a massive 352-run first-innings lead, India were held to a draw by New Zealand's stubborn lower order on Day 5 in Wellington
Shubman Gill faced heavy backlash from fans for shaking hands on a draw with 15 overs remaining and five Kiwi wickets still in hand
Gill defended the early finish, citing a lifeless pitch and the need to manage his exhausted fast bowlers' workloads ahead of the second Test
India dominated vast stretches of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, yet walked away with a frustrating stalemate on Monday.
After bowling the hosts out for 368 in the first innings, Shubman Gill’s side piled up a mammoth 720 for nine declared, powered by centuries from KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128), alongside Gill’s 98, to secure a commanding 352-run lead.
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Resuming Day 5 at 119 for two and still trailing by 233 runs, New Zealand turned to pure survival on a placid surface. India picked up three wickets across the first two sessions to reduce the hosts to 176 for five, but Daryl Mitchell (49 not out off 186 balls) and Glenn Phillips (26 not out off 126 balls) dug in for a stubborn, unbroken 63-run stand spanning 258 deliveries.
With New Zealand at 239 for five and an hour's play, or 15 mandatory overs still remaining, Gill consulted head coach Gautam Gambhir before shaking hands with the batters to call off the contest.
Shubman Gill Faces Backlash
The premature conclusion triggered an immediate wave of backlash from Indian cricket fans on social media. Supporters questioned Gill’s tactical urgency and competitive drive, arguing that conceding a draw with 90 deliveries left and five lower-order wickets to target defied the aggressive ethos of modern Test cricket.
Many fans also expressed how much they missed Virat Kohli’s relentless, win-at-all-costs Test captaincy, pointing out that a single breakthrough could have exposed New Zealand’s tail and handed India vital World Test Championship points.
Defending his decision at the post-match presentation, Gill cited workload management and a flat deck that offered zero assistance. While critics contrasted his cautious approach with Kohli’s famed intensity, the current skipper maintained that with his fast bowlers having already sent down nearly 50 overs each, and the second Test in Christchurch starting on November 27 after a travel day, pushing an exhausted pace attack for a few extra overs was unlikely to alter the outcome.