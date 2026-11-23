Resuming Day 5 at 119 for two and still trailing by 233 runs, New Zealand turned to pure survival on a placid surface. India picked up three wickets across the first two sessions to reduce the hosts to 176 for five, but Daryl Mitchell (49 not out off 186 balls) and Glenn Phillips (26 not out off 126 balls) dug in for a stubborn, unbroken 63-run stand spanning 258 deliveries.