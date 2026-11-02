Alexander Kolodin, an Arizona Republican and state lawmaker, is seeking to become the state’s next Secretary of State in the November 3 US midterm elections. A lawyer who built his political profile through challenges to election procedures, Kolodin is campaigning on promises of greater election security, transparency and accountability. However, his involvement in lawsuits challenging the 2020 US presidential election results and subsequent disciplinary action by the Arizona State Bar have drawn scrutiny as he seeks a position that oversees the state’s elections. He is challenging Democratic incumbent Adrian Fontes, who was elected in 2022.