Alexander Dobrindt said those involved in looting and violent clashes in Frankfurt would be identified and held accountable.
The unrest followed youth-led demonstrations across Germany organised by ‘Gen Z regelt’, which called for better education, lower living costs and greater investment in public services.
Dobrindt praised police for containing the violence, while the demonstrations were largely peaceful before disturbances broke out in several cities.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has called for tough penalties against those involved in looting and violent clashes in Frankfurt, after largely peaceful youth demonstrations across Germany descended into unrest in several cities. Speaking to German tabloid Bild on Sunday, Dobrindt said those responsible for the violence would be identified and held accountable, praising police for preventing further escalation.
The disturbances broke out late on Saturday after tens of thousands of people took part in demonstrations organised by the campaign group ‘Gen Z regelt’ (Gen Z takes charge), demanding better education, lower living costs and greater investment in public services.
Dobrindt Blames Extremist Groups, Praises Police Response
“The rioters and looters will be identified and held accountable,” Dobrindt was quoted as telling Bild. “This breach of the peace must be followed by tough penalties.” He accused violent left-wing groups and troublemakers from the migrant community of hijacking what had otherwise been peaceful demonstrations, but did not provide details to support the allegation.
The minister also praised the police deployment, saying a strategy of maintaining a large presence while spreading officers across multiple locations had helped contain the violence. He said the police had prevented “excesses of violence like those in Paris”, referring to the unrest and looting witnessed in France earlier in October. Dobrindt thanked officers for their response and said the security arrangements had worked.
In Frankfurt, hooded individuals looted shops, smashed storefront windows and threw petrol bombs at emergency services. Police reported violent disturbances in the city centre and urged residents and bystanders to avoid the affected areas. More than 30 people were temporarily detained, according to local broadcaster HR. Police described the damage as significant, although its full extent had not been established by Sunday morning.
Gen Z Protests Across 34 Cities, Organisers Distance Movement From Violence
The demonstrations organised by ‘Gen Z regelt’ took place in 34 German cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. Participants raised concerns over the cost of living, education and public services, while opposing compulsory military service. The movement has emerged amid growing frustration among young people over economic pressures and the government's approach to public spending.
The protests were largely peaceful during the day, with violence breaking out later in some locations. In Frankfurt, at least two stores were looted and several others damaged, while police struggled to restore order. Authorities also reported disturbances in other cities, including Hamburg and Cologne. German officials had warned ahead of the demonstrations that extremist groups could attempt to exploit the gatherings.
The organisers have called for better support for education and healthcare, and opposed what they describe as growing pressure on younger generations. A spokesperson for the campaign said the movement wanted greater investment in public services and a fairer distribution of economic burdens. The protests also reflected wider concerns over Germany’s economic difficulties, rising living costs and the future of its public services.