Long queues formed near the Sirhaul border on NH-48, with congestion reportedly stretching nearly a kilometre on the Gurugram side.
More than 50 Haryana Police personnel were deployed, while Gurugram Police intensified vehicle checks at five border points.
The restrictions form part of Delhi’s winter pollution-control measures and are scheduled to remain in force until 31 January 2027.
Traffic congestion disrupted the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday as the national capital began enforcing restrictions on the entry of petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards. Long queues built up along the Delhi-bound carriageway of National Highway 48 near the Sirhaul border, with congestion extending for nearly a kilometre on the Gurugram side.
More than 50 Haryana Police personnel were deployed at the border to check vehicles before they entered the capital. The restrictions, which came into effect on November 1, are part of Delhi’s winter pollution-control measures and will remain in force until January 31, 2027.
Gurugram Police Intensifies Checks At Five Border Points
The Gurugram Traffic Police stepped up vehicle inspections at five routes connecting the city to Delhi — Sirhaul toll, Kapashera, Bajghera, Aya Nagar and Gwal Pahari. Officials said checks would focus on emission-standard compliance, vehicle registration documents and valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Commercial vehicles, interstate buses and heavy goods carriers registered outside Delhi would be among those scrutinised.
The Delhi Traffic Police is also using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to identify vehicles entering the city. Officials said the challan application is linked to the Vahan database, which can help enforcement teams verify vehicle details and determine whether they meet the prescribed emission standards. Camera-based challans are also expected to support enforcement at entry points where personnel cannot be stationed continuously.
Under the restrictions, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission norms are barred from entering the capital. BS-VI-compliant vehicles, along with those running on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electricity, are permitted, subject to applicable rules and exemptions. Vehicles must also carry a valid PUC certificate. Interstate diesel buses that do not meet BS-VI standards are among the categories facing restrictions.
Commuters Advised To Check Vehicle Documents Before Travelling
The Gurugram Traffic Police has urged commuters, transport operators and bus services to verify their vehicles’ emission standards, registration details and PUC certificates before travelling to Delhi. Trucks and other goods vehicles merely passing through the capital, rather than heading there as their destination, have been advised to use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Western Peripheral Expressway to avoid entering the city.
The restrictions come amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from October 21 after Delhi’s air quality entered the ‘Poor’ category. The revised GRAP framework brings several vehicle-related restrictions into effect earlier in the winter season to prevent further deterioration in air quality.