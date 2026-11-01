Delhi's New Pollution Curbs: Can Noida, Gurugram And Ghaziabad Vehicles Enter From November 1?

Police also issued route guidance. Noida Traffic Police told AP in an advisory: "Except BS-6, CNG and electric vehicles, entry of vehicles, passenger buses, trucks etc. registered in other states outside Delhi has been banned in the state of Delhi." It advised travellers heading beyond Delhi to use the Noida Expressway or Yamuna Expressway via Zero Point, Pari Chowk, Kasna, Sirsa and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The advisory added: "In view of the above restriction, vehicles going elsewhere via Delhi will be able to reach their destination using Noida/Greater Noida Expressway/Yamuna Expressway from Zero Point, Parichowk, Kasna town, Sirsa and Eastern Peripheral Expressway."