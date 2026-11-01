Delhi's New Pollution Curbs: Can Noida, Gurugram And Ghaziabad Vehicles Enter From November 1?

Delhi will restrict entry of non-compliant vehicles from November 1, 2026, under revised GRAP rules till January 31, 2027
Only BS-VI, CNG, electric and exempted vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles will be allowed
Commuters from Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are likely to face the biggest disruption
Commuters from Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad may face trouble entering Delhi from November 1 as the capital starts restricting vehicle entry under revised Graded Response Action Plan rules to curb winter pollution. The restrictions will stay in force till January 31, 2027.
The Delhi Traffic Police stated that only BS-VI vehicles, CNG vehicles, electric vehicles and exempted vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles will be allowed, subject to the prescribed rules. Vehicles that do not meet the revised norms will not be allowed to operate in the city during the period.
The Delhi Traffic Police posted: "From 1 November 2026, vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted under the revised GRAP rules. ✅ Allowed: BS-VI, CNG, electric and exempted vehicles, subject to applicable rules. ⛔ Restrictions apply to: Vehicles below BS-VI standards Vehicles without a valid PUCC Non-compliant interstate buses Trucks not destined for Delhi (use peripheral expressways) Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as applicable Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi 📅 Check your vehicle’s eligibility before travelling and follow official traffic advisories. 📞 Traffic Helpline: 011-25844444 / 1095 #DTPUpdates #GRAP2026".
The move matters most for daily NCR commuters who travel into Delhi for work and court hearings. It also comes with a wider set of winter curbs across the capital, including work-from-home limits, construction controls and higher parking charges.
Vehicles Under Ban
The restrictions cover several vehicle categories. Vehicles below BS-VI standards, vehicles without a valid PUCC and non-compliant interstate buses are on the restricted list. Trucks that are not destined for Delhi must use peripheral expressways.
Tractors and jugaad vehicles are also restricted, where applicable. Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi are barred as well, though commercial goods vehicles and two-wheelers are exempted under the rules cited.
The scale is large. More than 10 lakh vehicles in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad could be affected by the decision to stop entry of vehicles below BS-VI standards between November 1, 2026 and January 31, 2027, according to Transport Department estimates as reported by PTI.
Court And Police Response
Lawyers have objected. The Supreme Court Bar Association raised objections to the restrictions on vehicles that do not conform to BS-VI emission standards from November 1 and warned that advocates commuting from Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad would face difficulties.
The bar body told the Supreme Court administration that many lawyers practising in the top court travel daily from neighbouring NCR cities. It requested the court administration to intervene in the matter, PTI reported.
Police also issued route guidance. Noida Traffic Police told AP in an advisory: "Except BS-6, CNG and electric vehicles, entry of vehicles, passenger buses, trucks etc. registered in other states outside Delhi has been banned in the state of Delhi." It advised travellers heading beyond Delhi to use the Noida Expressway or Yamuna Expressway via Zero Point, Pari Chowk, Kasna, Sirsa and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The advisory added: "In view of the above restriction, vehicles going elsewhere via Delhi will be able to reach their destination using Noida/Greater Noida Expressway/Yamuna Expressway from Zero Point, Parichowk, Kasna town, Sirsa and Eastern Peripheral Expressway."
Winter Curbs Expanded
The vehicle curbs are only part of the winter plan. Most outdoor construction activity across Delhi will remain suspended from November 1 to January 31, though specified essential public infrastructure projects can continue under prescribed conditions.
Indoor finishing work can continue. Plumbing and electrical work may also go on if dust-control norms are followed. A complete ban on construction and demolition activities, except specified exemptions, will apply from December 10 to January 20.
Parking is set to cost more. The government has directed that parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi will be doubled from November 1 to February 28. Parking facilities owned and managed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation are exempt from the increase.
Office attendance will also be cut. Government and private offices must limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining staff working from home. Essential and emergency services are exempted under the prescribed norms.
Office timings will change too. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm. Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm to help reduce congestion.
Enforcement And Changes
Enforcement will rely on cameras and field teams. Vehicles violating the entry restrictions will be identified through ANPR cameras at Delhi entry points and other key locations, and e-challans will be generated against non-compliant vehicles.
Traffic Police may impound vehicles under the rules. Dedicated teams will also carry out physical inspections. At construction sites, teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, municipal bodies and other agencies will inspect compliance.
Penalties will go beyond fines. Unauthorised construction or demolition will attract work-stop notices, environmental compensation penalties, sealing and other legal action where needed. The AI-enabled ICCC will monitor camera feeds, violations, challans and action taken at construction sites, while special teams have been directed to respond quickly to complaints.
The revised GRAP schedule also changes the sequencing of actions. Repeated actions on dust measures, municipal solid waste management and transport have been merged in Stage-I. Actions related to DG sets and entry of BS-IV and below buses from NCR and adjoining states have moved from Stage-II to Stage-I. Stage-III now allows minor relaxation under Action No. 1, including repairing potholes. The revised schedule has 25 actions in Stage-I, 8 in Stage-II, 10 in Stage-III and 5 in Stage-IV — a total of 48 actions.