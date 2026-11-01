Protest Rally In Delhi For CEC Resignation 'Warning' To Modi, Shah: Cong Leader Venugopal

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Congress leader K C Venugopal says the Delhi rally demanding the CEC's resignation sends a strong warning to Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah.

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Protest rally in Delhi for CEC resignation 'warning' to Modi, Shah: Cong leader Venugopal
Summary of this article

  • K C Venugopal calls the Congress protest rally a stern warning to PM Modi and Amit Shah.

  • Congress demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.

  • Venugopal claims public support for the protest has unsettled the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said the party's protest rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar to be held during the day at Ramlila grounds in the national capital was a "stern warning" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress has alleged electoral irregularities and demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Venugopal told the media in Delhi that it will be a protest like never before and that it has affected the composure of the PM and Home Minister.

"They have lost their composure seeing the magnitude of the public support for the protest. That is why they are making statements that the protestors are anarchists and the agitation was an insult to the Parliament. The protest is a stern warning to them," the Congress leader said.

"Gyanesh will be removed from his post. Take it from us," he added.

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Venugopal also said that it would be "good for the police" if they cooperate.

State Health Minister K Muraleedharan, who is in Delhi to take part in the rally, told the media that people of India want Kumar to resign as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the protest by the INDIA bloc will continue till he does.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday said that when democracy was under challenge, then silence was not an option and urged everyone to join the protest rally.

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"Chalo Dilli! When democracy is challenged, silence is not an option. The Constitution is our strength. The people’s mandate is our responsibility. Defending both is our collective duty," he said on 'X'.

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