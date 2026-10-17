In Photos | Gyanesh Kumar Resignation Protests Spread From Delhi To Hyderabad, Srinagar

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 October 2026 6:06 pm

Demonstrators took to the streets in New Delhi, Hyderabad and Srinagar on Saturday, October 17, over demands including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In New Delhi, Justice Morcha members, students and youth activists marched from the Press Club of India to Jantar Mantar under the banner ‘Reclaim Jantar Mantar’, while police detained demonstrators. Student activists were also detained during a protest in Hyderabad. In Srinagar, Congress workers protested against the election chief and an administrative officer accused of abusing a female colleague. Women in Delhi separately marched against alleged police brutality against women protesters.