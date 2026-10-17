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In Photos | Gyanesh Kumar Resignation Protests Spread From Delhi To Hyderabad, Srinagar

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Demonstrators took to the streets in New Delhi, Hyderabad and Srinagar on Saturday, October 17, over demands including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In New Delhi, Justice Morcha members, students and youth activists marched from the Press Club of India to Jantar Mantar under the banner ‘Reclaim Jantar Mantar’, while police detained demonstrators. Student activists were also detained during a protest in Hyderabad. In Srinagar, Congress workers protested against the election chief and an administrative officer accused of abusing a female colleague. Women in Delhi separately marched against alleged police brutality against women protesters.

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CEC Gyanesh Kumar protest Delhi
Police personnel detain a demonstrator during a protest march, demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, amid a demonstration organized by Justice Morcha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudharay
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Protest against CEC Gyanesh kumar
Members of Justice Morcha, along with students and youth activists, during a 'Reclaim Jantar Mantar' protest march from Press Club of India to Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Gyanesh Kumar resignation protest today
Student activists shout slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of India's election chief Gyanesh Kumar in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Election Commission row India October 17
Policewomen stop Congress party workers during a protest in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. The Congress party workers were demanding the resignation of India's election chief as well as protesting against an administrative officer who allegedly abused a female colleague during a virtual meeting. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Delhi traffic updates CEC protest October 17
Congress party workers carry an effigy of India's election chief Gyanesh Kumar during a protest in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Voter roll deletion agitation Hyderabad
Women hold placards as they take part in a march against the alleged police brutality on women protestors, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Voter roll deletion agitation Hyderabad
Women hold placards as they take part in a march against the alleged police brutality on women protestors, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Srinagar opposition protest electoral rolls
A demonstrator holding a placard speaks with a security personnel during the 'Reclaim Jantar Mantar' protest organized by Justice Morcha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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CEC Gyanesh Kumar
A police official interacts with demonstrators during a protest march, demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, amid a demonstration organized by Justice Morcha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudharay
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parties protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Policewomen stop India's opposition Congress party workers during a protest in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Special Intensive Revision SIR electoral roll
Police detain student activists during a protest demanding the resignation of India's election chief Gyanesh Kumar in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Protest against CEC Gyanesh kumar
Police detain student activists during a protest demanding the resignation of India's election chief Gyanesh Kumar in Hyderabad Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

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