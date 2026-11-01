Rajasthan Government Orders ACB Probe Against IAS-IPS Couple Over Purchase Of 40 Luxury Properties

The Rajasthan government has authorised the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate allegations of corruption against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal and his wife, senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, over the purchase of 40 luxury properties at two resorts in the state. The couple has been placed under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) as investigators examine whether Agrawal used his official position to extend undue benefits to the company operating the resorts.