Rajasthan Government Orders ACB Probe Against IAS-IPS Couple Over Purchase Of 40 Luxury Properties

The Rajasthan government has authorised an ACB investigation into IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal and his IPS officer wife Prashakha Mathur over alleged corruption linked to 40 luxury properties purchased for Rs 6.16 crore.
Investigators are examining the purchase of 20 cottages in Udaipur and 20 villas in Alwar, which were reportedly leased back to the seller, Goyal Fashions, under agreements guaranteeing Rs 1.80 crore in annual rent.
The probe will examine alleged official favours to the company, possible discrepancies in property valuations and asset declarations, and potential violations of anti-corruption laws and service rules.
The Rajasthan government has authorised the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate allegations of corruption against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal and his wife, senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, over the purchase of 40 luxury properties at two resorts in the state. The couple has been placed under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) as investigators examine whether Agrawal used his official position to extend undue benefits to the company operating the resorts.
At the centre of the probe are property transactions reportedly worth Rs 6.16 crore involving Goyal Fashions Private Limited. Over a period of two-and-a-half years, the family allegedly purchased 20 cottages in Bujhda, Udaipur, and another 20 villas in Ajabgarh, Alwar, directly from the company.
The properties were subsequently leased back to the same firm under agreements that reportedly guaranteed an annual rental income of Rs 1.80 crore. This included Rs 80 lakh from the Udaipur cottages and Rs 1 crore from the Alwar villas.
ACB Examines Alleged Official Favours To Resort Company
The ACB is investigating whether Goyal Fashions received preferential treatment from Agrawal during his postings in key government departments, including the Industries Department and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.
The alleged favours under scrutiny include relaxation of construction norms, expedited administrative clearances and concessional investment packages extended to the company.
Preliminary findings have also raised questions about the prices at which some of the properties were registered. Investigators suspect that several villas may have been sold at rates substantially below their prevailing market value.
According to reports, the agency is also examining the timing of government concessions granted to the resort operator. Financial records reportedly indicate that a special investment concession package was approved for the company on the same day that several villa sale deeds were executed.
The investigation will seek to establish whether the property transactions were linked to decisions taken by Agrawal while holding government positions and whether the company received benefits in return.
Property Ownership And Asset Declarations Under Scanner
The ownership structure of the 40 properties and the officers' mandatory asset declarations are also being examined.
The properties were registered in the names of Agrawal and Mathur, their two adult sons, and Mathur's parents. However, the couple's recent annual property returns allegedly did not disclose the full extent of these acquisitions.
The Rajasthan government has approved a detailed inquiry under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which requires prior approval for investigations into certain decisions or recommendations made by public servants in the discharge of official duties.
The ACB probe will reportedly examine possible conflicts of interest, suspected money-laundering links and whether the assets are disproportionate to the officers' known sources of income.
The investigation is expected to establish whether the property purchases and subsequent lease arrangements involved any violation of anti-corruption laws or service rules. The allegations against the officers remain subject to investigation.