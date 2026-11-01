Six Indian Tourists Missing In Nepal After Heavy Snowfall Near Shey-Phoksundo Lake

Six Indian tourists, including two women and four men, have gone missing while trekking near Shey-Phoksundo Lake in Nepal’s Dolpa district following heavy snowfall.
The Nepal Army and local authorities have initiated search efforts, but adverse weather, snow-covered mountain passes and a lack of mobile connectivity are hampering rescue operations.
The District Administration Office reported that 244 tourists had reached Upper Dolpa.
Six Indian tourists, including two women and four men, have gone missing during a trek to Shey-Phoksundo Lake in Nepal after heavy snowfall disrupted travel in the high-altitude Himalayan region. The tourists were last reported missing near the Numla Pass and Bagla Pass areas in Dolpa district, prompting local authorities to initiate search and rescue efforts.
The group was travelling from Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Dolpo Buddha Rural Municipality towards Shey-Phoksundo Lake when they lost contact. Local guides suspect the tourists may have become stranded in the snow while returning from the area. The snowfall has reportedly been influenced by Cyclone Arnab developing in the Bay of Bengal.
Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Hamal confirmed that the tourists had become stranded while returning from Dho towards Phoksundo Lake. She said local residents had warned them about difficult weather and mountain conditions, but they continued with their journey.
Search And Rescue Operations Hampered By Heavy Snowfall
Dolpa Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Raj Giri said six Indian tourists remained untraceable, according to the latest information available. Authorities have requested the concerned agency to arrange a helicopter to assist in search and rescue operations.
A team of the Nepal Army has also been deployed to locate the missing tourists and help with rescue efforts. However, heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions have made operations difficult in the high Himalayan region.
Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality Chairman Dhawa Samduk Gurung said the absence of mobile phone connectivity in the mountain passes between Wards 4 and 8 had further complicated efforts to establish contact with the group.
“Mobile phone communication is unavailable in the mountain passes between Wards 4 and 8, making it difficult to obtain information about the tourists’ whereabouts and current condition,” he said.
The district administration has urged tourists to avoid risky areas and remain in safe locations until weather conditions improve.
Over 240 Tourists In Upper Dolpa
According to the District Administration Office, 244 tourists have reached Upper Dolpa. Of these, 149 are Nepali nationals, 44 are from SAARC countries and 51 are citizens of other foreign countries.
Tourist arrivals in the Shey-Phoksundo Lake region have increased in recent years. Available data show that 4,882 tourists visited Phoksundo Lake during the first 11 months of Nepal's fiscal year 2082/83.
The latest incident has highlighted the risks of trekking in high-altitude areas during adverse weather conditions. With heavy snow covering mountain passes and communication networks unavailable in parts of the region, authorities are continuing efforts to establish the whereabouts of the six missing Indian tourists.
(With ANI Inputs)