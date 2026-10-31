The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and telecom operators launched joint emergency recovery efforts to restore network connectivity damaged by Cyclone Arnab across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Andhra Pradesh achieved 99.18% overall network restoration, while connectivity gradually improved in Odisha's worst-affected districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kandhamal as floodwaters receded.
Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) was activated across disaster zones alongside mobile charging stations and diesel generators to counter widespread commercial power outages and localized fiber cuts.
The government, in coordination with telcos, is undertaking restoration efforts and monitoring the telecom network situation to ensure the continuity of essential communication services in the affected areas, after Cyclone Arnab hit along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, an official release said on Friday.
Heavy rain, flash floods, fallen trees and power disruptions had hit services in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and adjoining regions, it said.
Telecom restoration efforts are underway in affected districts through coordinated action with service providers, the Telecom Department said in a release.
Emergency connectivity arrangements, including Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) and Cell on Wheel deployments, are being maintained to facilitate uninterrupted communication for citizens and support relief and restoration activities in the affected regions, it said.
In Andhra Pradesh, overall network availability has reached 99.18 per cent. Among affected districts, availability stands at 98.5 per cent in West Godavari and 91.96 per cent in Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema.
Commercial power supply disruptions and localised optical fibre cable cuts remain the main hurdles.
Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) is operational across affected districts, letting subscribers connect irrespective of their service provider, and 11 Cell on Wheels units have been deployed for emergency communication.
In Odisha, the situation in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts is gradually improving as rain eases and floodwaters recede.
"Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have initiated restoration work at affected sites, resulting in progressive improvement in network connectivity and a reduction in service disruptions," the release said
All telcos are making sustained efforts on a priority basis to restore the remaining affected sites and ensure early normalisation of telecom services and uninterrupted connectivity for the public, the release added.