Sunil Jakhar Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks Probe Into Alleged Prison-Linked Drug Network

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Jakhar urged Amit Shah to order NIA and ED investigations, citing alleged prison links, substantial assets and the drug inspector’s posting after arrest

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Sunil Jakhar Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks Probe Into Alleged Prison-Linked Drug Network
Sunil Jakhar Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks Probe Into Alleged Prison-Linked Drug Network
Summary of this article

  • Jakhar sought NIA and ED investigations into an alleged prison-linked drug network.

  • He cited substantial assets uncovered after a Punjab drug inspector’s 2024 arrest.

  • Jakhar alleged the government retained the inspector and gave him an important posting.

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has sought an NIA and Enforcement Directorate investigation into an alleged prison-linked drug network involving a drug inspector, questioning why the officer remained in service and received an important posting after his arrest.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jakhar alleged that the case involved cross-border trafficking and suspected money laundering. He urged the central agencies to identify those involved and investigate the network’s finances.

Jakhar said Punjab Police arrested the inspector, who had served in Mansa, in 2024 and uncovered substantial assets. These included ₹7.09 crore in 24 bank accounts, two bank lockers, ₹1.4 crore in cash, 260 grams of gold, foreign currency and immovable property worth ₹2.4 crore.

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According to Jakhar, Punjab’s director general of police had described the inspector as the alleged kingpin of a gang that involved jailed traffickers and facilitated drug sales.

The BJP leader argued that the alleged prison operations, cross-border connections and assets uncovered warranted scrutiny by both the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate. He accused the Punjab government of neither seeking an NIA probe nor referring the case to the ED despite its suspected money laundering implications.

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Jakhar also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government retained the inspector after he secured bail and appointed him to an important post at the headquarters of the department concerned. He sought an investigation into who authorised that appointment despite the officer’s arrest in a drug case.

Raising concerns about the drug situation in Punjab, Jakhar referred to the shooting of a young man in Mansa for opposing drug sales. He noted that the Union Home Ministry had sought a response from the state’s chief secretary over the incident.

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