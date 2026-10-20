Amit Shah Meets Families Of Anti-Drug Campaigners Killed In Punjab, Questions AAP’s Record

Amit Shah visited three bereaved families in Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa.
He accused Punjab’s AAP government of failing to protect anti-drug voices.
Mann announced a CBI probe into activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s killing.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met the families of three men whose deaths have been linked to their opposition to drug trafficking in Punjab and accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to protect those speaking out against the trade.
Shah visited Bikramjit Singh’s family in Gurdaspur, Gulzar Singh’s family in Sangrur and the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. Jhota was shot dead at a medical store on October 13.
The visits came hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government had decided to transfer the investigation into Jhota’s killing to the Central Bureau of Investigation, PTI reported.
Shah Questions AAP Government’s Record
After meeting Bikramjit Singh’s relatives, Shah expressed condolences and alleged that Singh had died for speaking against drug trafficking.
“Today, at the residence of the family of late Bikramjit Singh ji, who lost his life for raising his voice against the unchecked drug trade in Punjab under the AAP government, I met them in Gurdaspur and expressed my condolences. May God grant them the strength to bear this sorrow,” Shah said, according to ANI.
He accused the Mann government of failing to curb the drug trade or ensure the safety of those opposing it.
“The growing web of drugs in Punjab and the emboldened drug traffickers have raised serious questions about the functioning of the AAP government. In the Bhagwant Mann government, on one hand, Punjab's youth is falling prey to drugs, while on the other hand, those who raise their voices against it are not safe,” he said.
“We are committed to making Punjab, along with the whole of India, drug-free and securing the future of our youth,” Shah added, ANI reported.
Visit To Gulzar Singh’s Family
In Sangrur, Shah met the family of Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide after allegedly facing intimidation for publicly questioning a Punjab minister about the open sale of “chitta”, or synthetic drugs.
His family was among those Shah visited while criticising the state government’s handling of the drug problem.
Jhota Killing To Be Referred To CBI
Shah’s visit to Mansa followed Mann’s announcement on the investigation into Jhota’s death.
The activist, known for exposing the alleged illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot inside a medical store in a busy Mansa marketplace while hosting a Facebook Live.
According to PTI, shop owner Ashwani Kumar allegedly opened fire after Jhota questioned him about selling addictive drugs to an elderly man. Kumar was subsequently taken into custody in Salasar, Rajasthan, the news agency reported.
The killing has intensified political exchanges over drugs and law and order in Punjab ahead of assembly elections scheduled for early next year.