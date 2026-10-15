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'Chitta Gets Home Delivered Faster Than Pizza': Sachin Pilot Slams AAP, BJP Over Punjab's Drug Problem

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Pilot alleged that Punjab faced an “unlimited supply” of chitta and that chemical drugs were entering the state from Pakistan

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Sachin Pilot
Congress Leader Sachin Pilot
Summary of this article

  • ‘Chitta Delivered Faster Than Pizza’: Sachin Pilot Targets AAP, BJP Over Punjab Drugs

  • Sachin Pilot Questions Centre, Mann Government Over Punjab’s Drug Problem

  • ‘One Phone Call’: Pilot Alleges Doorstep Drug Deliveries In Punjab

Congress’s Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot accused the AAP government and the BJP-led Centre of failing to check drug trafficking, claiming that synthetic heroin was being delivered to homes in Punjab faster than food and soft drinks.

“People in Punjab say that if you want to order pizza or a coke, it takes half an hour or 40 minutes but one can call and get 'chitta' home delivered faster,” Pilot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

His remarks came amid Opposition criticism of the Bhagwant Mann government over drug trafficking and law and order. The state government has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

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'Chemical Drugs Entering The State From Pakistan'

Pilot alleged that Punjab faced an “unlimited supply” of chitta and that chemical drugs were entering the state from Pakistan. He questioned the Centre’s handling of trafficking across the border.

“Funnily enough, the BJP, which is ruling from Delhi for the last 12 years, is saying 'we will make Punjab ‘nasha-mukt’,” he said.

Pilot also alleged that distribution networks within Punjab could not operate without links between traffickers and those in positions of authority.

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“Once the drugs reach the Punjab border, how can they be distributed down to the village and mohallas without the consent of the mafia that operates between the police, the administration and the politicians, it is impossible,” he said.

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Congress Targets AAP’s Anti-Drug Record

Accusing AAP of failing to deliver on its promise to eliminate drugs within two months, Pilot claimed the situation had deteriorated under the Mann government.

“Forget getting rid of it. They made it so much worse now. It's actually very disturbing to see visuals of addicts...there are also the zombie drugs, young boys and girls are becoming addicts. So many addiction centres have opened but no one is going there,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He also criticised the security situation, citing grenade attacks on police stations and shootings involving police personnel. Pilot linked what he described as a law-and-order “collapse” to “narco money”.

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BJP Demand For Mann’s Resignation

Separately, the BJP on Wednesday demanded Mann’s resignation following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, also known as Jhota, in Mansa.

Jhota was shot at a medical store in a busy marketplace on Tuesday while broadcasting live on Facebook.

Store owner Ashwini Kumar allegedly opened fire on Jhota and his companions after they questioned him about the suspected sale of addictive drugs to an elderly man.

The BJP cited the killing to accuse the AAP government of failing to tackle Punjab’s drug problem.

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