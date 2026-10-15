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Peshawar School Roof Collapse Kills 29, Injures Over 40 In Pakistan

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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At least 28 students and a teacher were killed and more than 40 people injured when a private school roof collapsed in Peshawar, prompting a probe into the disaster and renewed concerns over the safety of buildings used for children’s education

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A rescue worker carries an injured child after rescuing him from the rubble of a roof collapse at a private school, in Peshawar AP Photo/Arif Khan
Summary of this article

  • At least 28 students, including six girls, and a female teacher died when a private school roof collapsed in Peshawar’s Dir Colony.

  • The school owner has been arrested, and the deputy commissioner has ordered an investigation into the collapse.

  • The tragedy has renewed concerns about building safety and regulatory oversight following a similar incident that killed 14 children at a tuition centre in Lahore in June.

At least 28 children and a teacher were killed and more than 40 people injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday, police said, according to PTI.

The incident occurred in Dir Colony in the inner city area, Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said.

The owner of the school has been arrested, he said.

According to Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim, 28 students, including six girls, and a lady teacher were killed in the incident. Over 40 people were also injured, he said, as per PTI.

Rescue Teams Search The Rubble

An emergency was declared at the hospital to treat the injured, Asim said, adding that all the children killed in the incident were aged 13 or younger.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir has ordered a probe into the building collapse.

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Rescue teams were clearing the debris and searching for children and school staff who might still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the mishap and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned that they be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief over the roof collapse.

Lahore Tragedy Raises Questions Over Safety

In a similar tragedy in June, 14 children were killed when the roof of a tuition centre collapsed in Lahore’s Kahna area. The centre was operating from a residential building, and an inquiry by the Lahore Education Authority reportedly found that it was not registered with any government authority.

The preliminary findings also raised concerns about the building’s condition and the number of children attending classes there. Police subsequently registered a case against the centre’s owners and the contractor, examining possible negligence in the construction and use of the premises.

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The two incidents have brought renewed attention to the safety of buildings used for children’s education, particularly where residential properties are converted into classrooms or tuition centres. In Lahore, the inquiry’s findings raised questions about registration and oversight, while the Peshawar authorities have ordered a separate investigation into the latest collapse.

The findings of that inquiry will be crucial in establishing whether structural weakness, construction defects or other factors contributed to the deaths. Until the investigation is complete, the precise cause of the Peshawar collapse remains unconfirmed.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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