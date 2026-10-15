Peshawar School Roof Collapse Kills 29, Injures Over 40 In Pakistan

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Rucha Pramanick Published at: 15 October 2026 2:47 pm

At least 28 students and a teacher were killed and more than 40 people injured when a private school roof collapsed in Peshawar, prompting a probe into the disaster and renewed concerns over the safety of buildings used for children’s education

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Rucha Pramanick Published at: 15 October 2026 2:47 pm

A rescue worker carries an injured child after rescuing him from the rubble of a roof collapse at a private school, in Peshawar AP Photo/Arif Khan

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