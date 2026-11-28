At least eight migrants died after a boat carrying about 100 people was rescued near El Hierro in the Canary Islands on Friday
Six people were flown to hospital in serious condition, while 84 survivors were landed at La Restinga port
The deaths highlighted the dangers of the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, one of the world’s deadliest migration crossings
At least eight migrants died after rescuers found a boat with about 100 people near Spain's Canary Islands on Friday, the maritime rescue service said. The vessel was 39 nautical miles (72 km) south of El Hierro and was under tow to La Estaca port.
Rescuers said between eight and 10 bodies were recovered from the vessel, while six people were flown to hospital in serious condition. The deaths once again underscored the dangers of the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, one of the world's deadliest migration crossings.
The tragedy came just days before Sunday's general election in Spain, where immigration has become a defining campaign issue. It also came as the Canary Islands face a sharp increase in arrivals that has strained local authorities.
Rescue And Survivors
A separate boat also reached El Hierro.
Eighty-four survivors got off another boat at La Restinga port, which has a migrant reception centre and a field hospital. Most boats arriving on the island are processed there. The sea rescue service said one person stayed on board.
The scale of distress was visible at the port. An AFP journalist at the scene saw Civil Guard officers, Red Cross workers and soldiers from the army's emergency response unit helping migrants.
Some were brought ashore on stretchers, while others were wrapped in thermal blankets. A child was among those landed.
Migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands reached a record 2,100 in a single day on November 25, with most of them landing on El Hierro, Reuters reported. The island has a population of 11,400, making the influx especially hard to absorb.
Spanish interior ministry figures put arrivals at 24,364 between January 1 and November 15. That compared with 14,690 over the same stretch in 2025.
More than 11,000 arrivals were recorded in the first half of November alone. Thousands of migrants attempt the Atlantic crossing each year in overcrowded boats, despite rough seas and strong currents, and arrivals typically rise in autumn when conditions are more favourable.
Election Battlelines
The deaths quickly fed into the campaign. Right-wing opposition parties accused prime minister Pedro Sanchez's government of failing to control the country's borders and criticised its more open migration policy.
Fernando Clavijo, the Canary Islands' regional leader, called for action from Madrid and the European Commission, including the deployment of Frontex, the European Union's border agency. "A lot of pain and feeling of impotence over this new tragedy," Clavijo said on X.
He added: "The humanitarian emergency doesn't start on El Hierro, but on the shores of Senegal and Gambia, where we have to act." Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been one of Europe's loudest advocates of immigration's economic benefits, while the right, which leads in opinion polls, wants much tighter controls.
Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the opposition Popular Party, wrote on X: "People losing their lives at sea is the worst consequence of this government's irresponsibility." He added: "Spain urgently needs an orderly migration policy that can prevent tragedies like this one." Vox leader Santiago Abascal also criticised the government and denounced what he described as the "abandonment of parts" of Spain, including Ceuta and El Hierro.
Most polls suggest the PP could top the seat count without an outright majority, leaving it likely to need Vox support to govern. Sanchez said on public television on Wednesday that his government had been working with Senegalese and Gambian authorities on border controls to reduce departures.