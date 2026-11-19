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Tents and wooden boats mark two sides of the migration journey on Spain’s Canary Islands: a temporary shelter on El Hierro and the vessels used to cross the Atlantic. More than 11,000 migrants reached the archipelago in the first half of November alone—over half the number recorded for all of 2025, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry.
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