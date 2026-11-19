Muddy Waters questioned whether Jay Puri's wife Cenly Chen is the former Super Micro executive named in a lawsuit over alleged Nvidia chip diversion to China.
Former Super Micro employees alleged that Chen oversaw Nvidia GPU procurement and distribution before leaving the company in May 2026.
The controversy comes amid US criminal proceedings over the alleged diversion of $2.5 billion worth of Nvidia-equipped Super Micro servers to China.
Short-selling firm Muddy Waters Research has questioned whether Cenly Chen, identified by NDTV as the wife of former Nvidia executive Ajay K 'Jay' Puri, is the same person as the former Super Micro Computer executive named in a civil lawsuit over alleged illicit sales of Nvidia-equipped servers to China.
In a report published on November 17, titled 'NVIDIA: More China,' Muddy Waters disclosed a short position in Nvidia and examined photographs taken between 2024 and 2026 showing Puri with his wife, who is also identified as 'Cenly Puri' in some photographs. The research firm sought clarification on whether she was the same Cenly Chen who formerly worked at Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI). The allegations against the former executive stem from a civil lawsuit concerning the company's alleged illicit server sales to China.
Muddy Waters said it had also approached the investor relations firm representing Chronoscale, where the former Super Micro executive now serves as chief executive officer, seeking clarification about the woman's identity. The firm said it had received no response.
The research firm also stated that, following the publication of its report, it intended to begin covering a substantial majority or possibly all of its short positions in Nvidia to manage fiduciary risk.
Why Has Jay Puri Come Under Scrutiny?
Puri stepped down from his operational position as Nvidia's executive vice president of worldwide field operations in June 2026, after 21 years with the company. He continues to serve as a senior adviser.
During his tenure, Puri was responsible for Nvidia's global sales and other areas of its operations. He was considered the company's third most senior executive, behind former CEO Jensen Huang and CFO Colette Kress. Between 2024 and 2026, his total compensation was slightly higher than Kress's.
According to NDTV, Puri held 3,665,220 Nvidia shares as of June 17, following his transition from the operational role. The holding was valued at approximately $570 million at the market close on November 16.
"The question is whether the woman identified as Cenly Chen or Cenly Puri in photographs with Puri is the same Cenly Chen formerly employed by SMCI," Muddy Waters said.
To examine the connection, the research firm compared video stills of Super Micro's Cenly Chen being interviewed at an Nvidia GTC event with photographs featuring Puri at social events. Chen had served as senior vice president and chief growth officer at the server manufacturer until late April or early May.
The photographs included images from the San Francisco Opera's Masked Ball in 2024 and the Big Bang Gala and Party After Dark on April 23 this year. The woman accompanying Puri was tagged as both "Cenly Chen" and "Cenly Puri" in the photographs.
Muddy Waters said it had contacted Chronoscale's investor relations firm to establish whether the woman pictured with Puri was the same person who had previously worked at Super Micro.
"We have received no response," the research firm stated.
What Are The Allegations Against Former Super Micro Executive Cenly Chen?
The questions raised about Puri's alleged personal relationship with Chen stem from the roles both executives held in the artificial intelligence supply chain.
While Puri oversaw Nvidia's worldwide sales and partner alliances, Chen was involved in the server manufacturer's procurement and distribution of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), according to allegations cited in a consolidated class action complaint filed against Super Micro in October.
The complaint cited former employees who alleged that Chen "managed SMCI's acquisition of GPU chips from NVIDIA" and "decided how to distribute NVDA GPUs among Super Micro's customers".
According to the October lawsuit, former Super Micro employees also alleged there was "no way Cenly Chen lacked knowledge of SMCI's illicit sales".
One former employee cited in the court filing said Chen left the company in May, approximately a month before Puri stepped down from his operational position at Nvidia. Her departure followed the public disclosure of an alleged export diversion scheme involving Nvidia-equipped servers being sold to customers in China.
The employee reportedly said it was widely known within the company that Chen had to leave "because she had sent emails requesting that NVIDIA release chips with serial numbers associated with the GPUs illegally diverted to customers in China".
According to one former employee cited in the complaint, Chen resigned so Super Micro could claim that no current employees were involved in the alleged scheme.
It also cited another former employee who said they had heard of an incident "in which Cenly Chen handed NVIDIA chips to a CoreWeave executive boarding a plane to China in order to win CoreWeave's business".
One former employee cited in the complaint alleged that Chen warned employees during Friday sales meetings that they would be fired if they discussed the company's scandals.
However, Muddy Waters clarified that the allegations had not resulted in criminal charges against Chen.
"Nobody by the name of Cenly Chen has been indicted or otherwise accused of criminal conduct by any government," the research firm said, adding that the allegations in the civil class action remained unproven.
Super Micro Faces Separate Criminal Proceedings Over Alleged China Sales
The civil lawsuit against Super Micro follows a US federal indictment of three individuals linked to the company over an alleged scheme to divert servers equipped with Nvidia GPUs to buyers in China.
The three defendants are company co-founder Liaw, Taiwan manager Chang and a third-party broker named Sun. They have been accused of facilitating the sale of approximately $2.5 billion worth of Super Micro servers containing Nvidia graphics processing units to customers in China through a front company in Southeast Asia.
NDTV identified the front company as Bangkok-based OBON Corp, citing a footnote in the indictment. However, the US Department of Justice's public announcement identified the intermediary only as Company-1.
Among the three defendants, third-party broker Ting-Wei 'Willy' Sun has pleaded guilty, company co-founder Yih-Shyan 'Wally' Liaw has pleaded not guilty, while Taiwan manager Ruei-Tsang 'Steven' Chang remains a fugitive.