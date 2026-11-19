In a report published on November 17, titled 'NVIDIA: More China,' Muddy Waters disclosed a short position in Nvidia and examined photographs taken between 2024 and 2026 showing Puri with his wife, who is also identified as 'Cenly Puri' in some photographs. The research firm sought clarification on whether she was the same Cenly Chen who formerly worked at Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI). The allegations against the former executive stem from a civil lawsuit concerning the company's alleged illicit server sales to China.