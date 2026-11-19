UKMTO also published a separate time-late report on November 18 of a tanker struck about six nautical miles north of Khasab while transiting outbound through the Strait. It said the crew were safe but did not identify the vessel. In a post that day, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal identified a Liberia-flagged tanker, MT Navig8 Messi, as having been targeted by a projectile while approaching the Strait. He said all three Indian seafarers and the rest of the crew were safe and accounted for, with one Indian officer taken to hospital for first-aid treatment and medical evaluation. Sonowal's account differs from ADNOC's on the date and crew status of the Navig8 Messi incident; the available reports do not establish whether he was referring to the November 17 attack or a separate incident on November 18, or whether the tanker in UKMTO's six-nautical-mile report was the same vessel.