Iran Rejects "Insufficient" US Response on Reopening Strait of Hormuz

Seven Conditions of Iran

Iran has publicly announced 5 of its conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz. The conditions of Iran are: 1) An end to the war on all fronts. 2) The release of frozen Iranian funds; 3) The lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran; 4) An end to US interference in Iran’s internal affairs; 5)An end to all US attacks on Iranian territory. However, it has not yet disclosed the other two conditions, according to Indian Express.