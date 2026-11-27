France's GDP contracted 0.2% in the third quarter.
Revised figures confirm a technical recession.
Weak growth threatens government forecasts and deficit targets.
France's economy shrank more than previously estimated in the third quarter, pushing the country into a technical recession, according to final data released by the national statistics office INSEE on Friday.
The euro zone's second-largest economy contracted by 0.2% between July and September compared with the previous quarter. INSEE had initially estimated the decline at 0.1%.
INSEE's latest figures also showed that France's economy barely grew in the second quarter, with GDP revised to 0.02% from the earlier estimate of 0%. The figure was still rounded to zero in the headline data.
With output falling in the third quarter, GDP has now declined in every quarter since the end of last year. This puts France in a technical recession, typically defined by economists as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
The latest figures also put the government's 0.5% growth forecast for this year in doubt, making its efforts to reduce the budget deficit more difficult.
The government is facing resistance in parliament over its 2027 budget, which seeks to lower the deficit from 5.4% of GDP this year to 5% next year. With the presidential election five months away, the budget is being debated in a deeply divided parliament.
"We must adopt a budget as soon as possible with a non-negotiable deficit target of 5%. It is imperative that we restore visibility for economic stakeholders," Finance Minister Roland Lescure said following INSEE's report.
What Is Technical Recession?
A technical recession happens when a country's GDP falls for two quarters in a row. In other words, the economy produces fewer goods and services than it did in the previous quarters. However, this does not mean all parts of the economy are doing badly or that unemployment is necessarily rising.
Wars and political tensions have also affected economic activity. The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have disrupted trade and raised energy prices. At the same time, higher tariffs and trade restrictions between major economies have made international trade more difficult and discouraged businesses from investing.
Many countries are also struggling with large government debts that leave them with less money for investment in infrastructure and other development projects.
Weak consumer spending and a slowdown in factory production have further affected businesses. These problems, combined with uncertainty about the global economy, have made it difficult for countries to maintain strong growth.