China’s Q3 GDP Growth Rises To 4.5% as Strong Exports Boost Economic Recovery

China’s economy grew 4.5% year-on-year in the July-September quarter, recovering from a more than three-year low in the previous quarter as strong exports helped the world’s second-largest economy move closer to its annual growth target. Data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, October 19, showed that gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerated from 4.3% in the April-June quarter, exceeding economists’ expectations of 4.4%. The latest figures offer some relief to policymakers, although persistent weakness in domestic demand and the prolonged property-sector downturn continue to weigh on the economy.