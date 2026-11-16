According to the NBS, property development investment fell 21.6 per cent in the first ten months of 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year. The investment slump has coincided with continued weakness in housing prices and sales. According to Reuters calculations based on NBS data, new home prices fell 0.1 per cent month-on-month and 2.4 per cent year-on-year in October, although the annual decline was the slowest since November 2025.