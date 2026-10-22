AI is making blue-collar jobs great again. But not for the reason people think

Pressure on the degree route may be pushing the other way. A Stanford study, using automatic data processing, of payroll data found that employment for workers aged between 22 and 25 in the most AI-exposed roles fell roughly six per cent between late-2022 and mid-2025, while older workers in the same roles gained. Apollo Global Management found nothing measurable in blue-collar work, consistent with AI not yet reaching far into physical jobs. If that pattern spreads to Indian services and graduate hiring, trades may start to look like a rational alternative. That is a hypothesis, not a finding.