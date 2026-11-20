Consolidation of government schools can also affect the pattern, he says. Yet, the closure or merger of a school does not, by itself, mean that all its students have moved into private education. As per the data, the total number of schools remained almost the same at 14.66 lakh, with a marginal increase of 573 between 2022–23 and 2025–26. But the number of government schools dropped by 10,765, while private schools rose by 18,259. In 2025–26, government schools accounted for 68.5 per cent of all schools but 48.1 per cent of enrolment, while private unaided schools made up 23.3 per cent of institutions but 40 per cent of students.