APEC 2026: Xi, Trump And Putin To Meet On November 19, China Confirms

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
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The three leaders will meet in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit, with nuclear arms control and the Iran conflict expected to feature in discussions. Ukraine is unlikely to be on the trilateral agenda, US officials say.

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Xi, Trump And Putin To Hold First Trilateral Summit On November 19
APEC Summit 2026 Photo: | AFP / Wang Zhao
Summary of this article

  • Xi Jinping will host Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 during the APEC summit

  • Nuclear arms control and the Iran conflict are expected to feature in the discussions

  • Ukraine is unlikely to be on the agenda, with Washington pursuing a separate negotiating track

China on Monday confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19, during the first trilateral summit involving the three leaders amid tensions over nuclear weapons, Iran and the war in Ukraine.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Xi would host what it called the "China-Russia-US Summit" on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. The announcement did not disclose an agenda or provide details of the proposed discussions.

The confirmation followed an announcement by the White House on November 13 and confirmation from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov a day later that an agreement had been reached. The White House schedule lists the trilateral meeting for 2:30 PM local time at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen.

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Nuclear Arms And Iran On The Agenda

Trump intends to raise the issue of reducing nuclear weapons, according to White House officials. Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales said the US president considered nuclear proliferation dangerous and wanted to discuss reductions in global arsenals.

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The Iran conflict is also expected to feature. A senior US official told reporters that Trump intended to discuss the war with Xi and Putin. Washington has previously proposed trilateral negotiations on nuclear arms control, although no agreement is expected from Thursday's meeting.

China has been reluctant to join such negotiations, arguing that the nuclear arsenals of the US and Russia are substantially larger than its own. Beijing has maintained that Washington and Moscow should take the lead in reducing their stockpiles before China considers comparable restrictions.

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Why Ukraine May Be Left Out

Russia's war in Ukraine presents another point of difference among the three leaders. Putin has sought to discuss the conflict, but US officials have indicated that it is not expected to feature in the trilateral meeting.

Washington has said it is pursuing a separate diplomatic track involving Kyiv and Moscow, arguing that China is not part of those negotiations. Beijing has also resisted placing Ukraine on the summit agenda, with Chinese officials maintaining that European countries must be involved in discussions concerning the conflict.

The meeting will take place as part of the November 18–19 APEC summit, which Xi will chair. While the three leaders' gathering carries significant diplomatic weight, the absence of an agreed public agenda leaves its likely outcomes uncertain.

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