Jay Shah Re-Elected Unopposed As ICC Chairman For Second Term

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Jay Shah has been re-elected unopposed as ICC chairman for a second two-year term. His tenure will cover the 2027 ODI World Cup and cricket's return to the LA28 Olympics, alongside key changes to ICC tournament formats and qualification pathways

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Jay Shah Re-Elected Unopposed As ICC Chairman, Gets Second Term Until 2030
Jay Shah has been re-elected unopposed as ICC chair. Photo: X/JayShah
Summary of this article

  • Jay Shah has been re-elected unopposed as ICC chairman for a second two-year term

  • His tenure will include the 2027 ODI World Cup and cricket's return to the LA28 Olympics

  • ICC also confirmed changes to the WTC format, Olympic qualifiers and 2027 ODI World Cup qualification

Jay Shah has been re-elected unopposed as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second term of two years. The decision was confirmed following the ICC Board Meetings in Bali.

The decision was taken to ensure continuity at an important juncture for international cricket.

The 38-year-old was the sole candidate for the position, with his name proposed by ICC directors during the meetings. Shah, who previously served as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took over as ICC chairman in December 2024.

During his renewed tenure, Shah will oversee a significant period for the sport, which includes the 2027 ODI World Cup in Southern Africa and cricket's much-anticipated return to the Olympic Games at the 2028 Los Angeles edition.

Expressing his gratitude after the reappointment, Shah said, "I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world."

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He also spoke about the opportunities presented by cricket's inclusion in the LA28 Olympics and its potential to attract new audiences across the world.

"We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport's history. Cricket's return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans."

Shah was first elected ICC chairman in August 2024, becoming the youngest person to hold the position. Before taking charge of the global governing body, he chaired the influential Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) Committee.

Meanwhile, the ICC Board Meetings in Bali also saw several important decisions concerning the future of international cricket. The World Test Championship (WTC) will continue with its existing nine-team format until 2031.

Bangladesh and the United States have been selected to host the qualifying tournaments for the men's and women's cricket competitions at the LA28 Olympics. The ICC has also revised the qualification structure for the 2027 ODI World Cup, removing the Super Six stage from the qualifying tournament.

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