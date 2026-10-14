Mongla Port, China’s $336 Million Loan And The Growing India-Bangladesh Rivalry

In June 2026, Bangladesh’s Economic Zones Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation for a 110-acre economic zone beside Mongla Port. The land had previously been earmarked for an Indian economic zone under a 2015 bilateral initiative, but Bangladesh delisted the project in 2025 after the Indian-nominated developer failed to begin work within the stipulated period, The Business Standard reported. The MoU is an initial agreement; the Chinese company must prepare a master plan before further agreements can be considered.