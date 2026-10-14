The White House publicly asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign on Tuesday amid intensifying allegations of improper conduct
Guilfoyle announced within two hours that she was stepping down as U.S. Ambassador to Greece
President Donald Trump said he had not spoken to her but did not want her to remain in the post
On Tuesday, the White House publicly sought the resignation of U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle as accusations of improper conduct intensified. She said within two hours that she was stepping down, ending days of speculation about her future in the post.
Guilfoyle said she would “vigorously defend” herself. Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s administration stated it had asked her to leave her post after severe criticism over allegations that she engaged in improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her tenure in Athens.
Press Briefing Response
The issue came up at newly appointed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia’s first media briefing on Tuesday morning.
In response to a question, Zacharia said Guilfoyle “has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”
Trump Comments And Timing
Trump spoke about the episode soon after Guilfoyle posted her resignation on X. “She went to Greece. She was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading,” he said. He added that he had not spoken to her but “she will not be there.”
Her departure had been previewed to The Associated Press over the weekend, and Trump voiced his unhappiness on Monday with reports about her alleged conduct.
AP also reported, citing a senior U.S. official, that Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were “extremely pissed off” by Guilfoyle’s reported conduct.
Journal And Lawyers
In reports published since late last month, The Wall Street Journal described conduct by Guilfoyle that raised questions. The paper said she allegedly threatened a host country official, took improper gifts and services and offered to use her influence in the Republican administration in exchange for payment of a large credit card bill.
Guilfoyle denied the accusations in her resignation post on X, saying, “These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity.”
“I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional,” she said. “I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”
Late Sunday, Guilfoyle’s lawyers issued a statement denying any wrongdoing. They said the money she sought from a Trump donor covered unpaid fees for public appearances and speaking engagements that came before her ambassadorial nomination.