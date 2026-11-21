Trump restricts federal contractors' information-sharing with Congress.
Democrats plan investigations into Trump's administration and business interests.
New restrictions could trigger legal battles over congressional oversight.
Ahead of Democrats taking control of Congress in January, US President Donald Trump has introduced new restrictions on how federal contractors share information with lawmakers.
In an order issued on Friday, companies that are working with the government are required to notify the White House before providing information to Congress. They must also keep back any material the administration considers confidential, Reuters reported.
The latest move comes as Trump prepares for a possible clash with a Democratic-led Congress over the extent of presidential power and lawmakers' right to investigate the administration.
Democrats, who won control of both chambers in this month's midterm elections, have already pledged to examine Trump's government, his family's business interests and its links with private companies.
The White House has taken other steps to restrict cooperation with congressional inquiries. Earlier this week, White House Counsel Will Scharf directed federal agencies to seek approval from the White House before allowing their employees to testify before lawmakers.
Scharf also alleged that some investigations led by Democrats could amount to criminal conduct, drawing criticism and raising further concerns about the administration's efforts to restrict congressional scrutiny.
Legal Battles Could Start After The Order
Trump's latest restrictions could also trigger legal battles, especially if government contractors are prevented from handing over documents or other information demanded through congressional subpoenas. While presidents can use executive privilege to keep some confidential communications private, courts can step in when disputes arise over Congress' power to access government information.
Democrats are already drawing up plans to investigate several issues, including possible conflicts of interest, federal contracts, immigration enforcement and the administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.
As part of those preparations, California Representative Robert Garcia, who is expected to head the House Oversight Committee, has written to 12 people close to Trump, asking them to preserve records linked to allegations of corruption involving the president's family and misconduct within the government.
Those who received the letters include Trump's relatives, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and former chief of staff Susie Wiles. The requests are an early step towards the investigations Democrats plan to launch once they take control of Congress.