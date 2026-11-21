Britain and the EU seek closer ties nearly a decade after Brexit.
New agreements cover trade, carbon markets and youth mobility.
Rejoining the EU remains a possibility, not an immediate plan.
Britain and the European Union were once on opposite sides of a historic separation. Nearly 51.9% of British voters were in favour of leaving the bloc in 2016, which led to Brexit. Almost a decade later, the two sides are looking for a great reset, in hopes of repairing the strained ties and making trade and movement easier again.
Both sides have agreed on a series of measures to make trade easier, connect their carbon markets and give young people more opportunities to live, work and study across borders. The agreements were announced after a summit in Brussels on Friday, November 20.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the agreements as a step towards “rebuilding the bridges that were broken all of those years ago”. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the deal a turning point in relations between the two sides.
What are the key agreements between the UK and EU?
1. Easier trade in food and agricultural products
After this agreement, the movement of food, animals, plants and related products between Britain and the EU will become easier.
After Brexit, exporters from Britain used to face additional paperwork and health certificates when they sent their products, such as meat, cheese, fruit and seeds, into the EU. These requirements increased costs. These sometimes resulted in delays at borders.
In the new agreement, most of these requirements for checks will be removed. The arrangement is expected to take effect in March 2028. Once such rules are removed, this could benefit the customers, as it can reduce the additional cost that was involved in the transportation of the products.
However, there is a condition. Britain will have to align with EU food safety and plant health rules. This means the UK will follow rules set by the EU in these areas, however, it will not have any role in making those rules as an EU member.
The issue is likely to attract criticism from Brexit supporters, who see regulatory independence as one of the main benefits of leaving the EU.
2. Linking carbon emissions trading systems
The second agreement between the EU and Britain is related to the carbon market. Both sides have emissions trading systems in which companies must have or purchase permits to cover the carbon dioxide they produce through their activities. This system is made to encourage businesses to reduce carbon emissions by making pollution more expensive.
The UK and EU are planning to link their systems for carbon market from 2028. This would allow carbon permits issued in either market to be used in the other.
The arrangement is also expected to help British and European businesses avoid certain carbon-related charges on goods traded across their borders.
The UK government estimates that linking the two markets could add £3.8 billion a year to the British economy and protect around £6.5 billion worth of exports from EU carbon charges.
3. Mobility of Youth
The third agreement will give young people from Britain and EU countries greater opportunities to travel, study and work across borders.
In this scheme, people who are between 18 and 31 years old will be able to live, work or study on the other side for up to three years. This programme is expected to start by January 2030. It will allow up to 100,000 people from each side per year. Registration for this programme will be till 2028.
This agreement will bring a major change in the current system in which British and EU citizens lost their automatic right to live and work freely in each other's territories after Brexit.
However, disagreement over the university tuition fees remains to be resolved between the two parties.
The EU wants European students studying in Britain to pay the same domestic tuition fees rather than the higher international fees. The British government has resisted this demand and, instead, has proposed significantly reduced fees.
Does This Mean Britain Wants To Rejoin The EU?
The agreements represent closer cooperation between both sides, but they do not mean that Britain is reversing Brexit.
Burnham has indicated that he is open to discussing different possibilities for the UK's long-term relationship with the EU. He has shown interest in the possibility of rejoining the bloc. However, he has also made clear that this is not an immediate plan.
Rejoining would require the support of British voters and unanimous approval from EU member states.
The new arrangements have also attracted criticism from Brexit supporters, who argue that Britain is accepting EU rules without having a say in how they are made. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has described the move as a step towards returning to EU membership.
There are also limits to what the British government is currently willing to consider. It has ruled out rejoining the EU's customs union or restoring membership of the single market under its existing political commitments.
What’s Next?
The agreements will not begin immediately and it shows a longer path that Britain wants to take. Some agreements will not take effect until 2028 or 2030, and negotiations over university tuition fees have to be completed.
The two sides are also expected to continue discussions on other areas, including closer cooperation on security and policies related to industries.
For Britain, the challenge will be to improve economic and political ties with its largest neighbouring market without reopening the divisions created by Brexit.
The latest deal does not undo Britain's departure from the EU. But it shows that both sides are willing to reconsider parts of their post-Brexit relationship and make cooperation easier.