PM Modi said shared cultural heritage and civilisational connections can build trust and strengthen cooperation among SCO countries.
Pakistan minister Musadik Masood Malik expressed hope for improved regional relations and continued visits between India and Pakistan.
Malik called for multilateral dialogue on terrorism, while India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty remained unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for greater cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries through shared cultural heritage and civilisational connections, saying mutual trust develops when nations recognise what they have in common. His remarks came at the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, attended by Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, who expressed hope that regional relationships would improve and that visits between India and Pakistan would continue.
In the PMO's English rendering of his address, Modi said at the inauguration at Purana Qila: “The most important requirement for mutual harmony is mutual trust. And mutual trust develops when we feel that we share something with one another.” He urged countries to focus on what they shared, describing cultural connections as the “strongest guarantee for global peace”.
Malik's visit is the first by a Pakistani minister to India since former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO foreign ministers' meeting in Goa in May 2023. It comes amid strained bilateral relations following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and the subsequent military confrontation between the two countries from May 7 to 10.
Modi calls for cultural cooperation among SCO members
Addressing ministers, diplomats, scholars, academics and cultural representatives, Modi said civilisational exchanges had shaped societies and intellectual traditions across geographical boundaries. Referring to the historical movement of knowledge between regions, he argued that while empires had changed geographical boundaries, civilisational dialogues had transformed ideas and strengthened intellectual exchange.
He cited trade relations between the Indus Valley civilisation and Mesopotamia around 5,000 years ago, as well as the transmission of Buddhist texts through Gandhara and Central Asia to China. He also referred to Chinese scholars Faxian, Xuanzang and Yijing, who travelled to India, and Kumarajiva, who translated Buddhist texts into Chinese.
Modi highlighted the journey of the Panchatantra into Persian and Arabic, where its stories became known as Kalila wa-Dimna. He also cited the influence of the Ramayana in Cambodia, where it took the form of the Reamker, and the transmission of mathematician Brahmagupta's ideas to Baghdad, where scholars such as Al-Khwarizmi advanced mathematical knowledge.
The Prime Minister proposed cooperation among SCO countries on digitising and translating ancient manuscripts, conducting joint research on shared history, organising museum exhibitions and facilitating exchanges between scholars and researchers. He also suggested heritage circuits linking Silk Route and Buddhist sites, cultural festivals and exchanges involving artists.
Highlighting technology's role, Modi said artificial intelligence could accelerate the translation of literary works available in only a few languages. He also called for young artists, writers and filmmakers to use digital platforms to take shared cultural heritage to younger generations, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
Pakistan minister calls for multilateral dialogue
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the forum, Malik said he expected relationships across the region to improve amid shifting geopolitical circumstances.
“I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast,” he said, according to ThePrint.
Asked whether the forum could improve India-Pakistan relations, Malik stressed that the gathering should be viewed as a multilateral platform.
“This forum is itself multilateral. You should engage in multilateral discussions,” Malik said, according to PTI, adding that the discussions should not be confined to bilateral issues. He also highlighted the importance of understanding different cultures and ways of life, saying that countries would struggle to grow without understanding each other's perspectives.
After the first day's proceedings, Malik described the forum as productive and expressed hope that visits between the two countries would continue.
“I hope you won't complain again and that our visits to each other will continue,” he told reporters, according to Moneycontrol.
Terrorism remains a point of contention
Malik's emphasis on multilateral engagement came after he was asked about Pakistan's action against cross-border terror networks. During an initial interaction on Friday, he indicated that he would address the issue in his statement the following day.
In a subsequent interaction, he proposed that both countries present evidence and work towards a transparent mechanism to address terrorism-related concerns.
“Both sides must bring forward evidence. Our objective is to establish a transparent mechanism,” he said, according to ANI.
Malik said Pakistan had proposed the transparent mechanism on several occasions, arguing that it could help restore trust and lead to viable solutions. He said thousands of Pakistanis had been killed in terrorist attacks and acknowledged that India had also experienced such incidents. Referring to challenges in Iran, Central Asia and Afghanistan, he said the problems facing the region extended beyond bilateral relations. He argued that they should be addressed through a structured mechanism based on concrete evidence rather than bilateral discussions dominated by finger-pointing. “I do not wish to present a narrative of mere victimhood. We are doing our utmost to address the situation,” he added.
The visit also brought the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) into focus, following Malik's earlier criticism of India's decision to place the agreement in abeyance. Responding to questions about his participation in the forum and his reported remarks on the treaty, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's position remained unchanged. “There is absolutely no change,” he said.
No bilateral meeting between Modi and Malik had been announced, ThePrint reported.
Modi had proposed the Civilisational Dialogue Forum at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, in September 2025. Pakistan holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026–27 and is scheduled to host the organisation's summit in Islamabad in August 2027.