Malik said Pakistan had proposed the transparent mechanism on several occasions, arguing that it could help restore trust and lead to viable solutions. He said thousands of Pakistanis had been killed in terrorist attacks and acknowledged that India had also experienced such incidents. Referring to challenges in Iran, Central Asia and Afghanistan, he said the problems facing the region extended beyond bilateral relations. He argued that they should be addressed through a structured mechanism based on concrete evidence rather than bilateral discussions dominated by finger-pointing. “I do not wish to present a narrative of mere victimhood. We are doing our utmost to address the situation,” he added.