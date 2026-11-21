In March 2026, Carney announced that Canada had achieved NATO's longstanding target of spending 2 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence. However, at its 2025 Hague Summit, NATO allies agreed to allocate 5 per cent of GDP annually to defence and security by 2035. This includes at least 3.5 per cent for core defence requirements and up to 1.5 per cent for broader defence- and security-related investments, including critical infrastructure, cybersecurity and resilience. NATO cited growing security threats, particularly from Russia, as a reason for the increased commitment.