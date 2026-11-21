Pete Hegseth’s classified Pentagon memo reportedly directs new restrictions on US military cooperation with Canada.
The move comes as Donald Trump’s Canada 51st state rhetoric and US-Canada trade war deepen tensions between the two countries.
The reported curbs raise questions over US-Canada defence relations, NATO cooperation, NORAD and Five Eyes intelligence sharing.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed the Pentagon to impose fresh restrictions on aspects of its military relationship with Canada, adding to tensions between the two neighbouring countries as President Donald Trump continues to challenge Ottawa over trade, defence spending and his repeated suggestions of annexation.
The Washington Post reported that Hegseth issued the directive in a classified memo circulated last week, citing officials familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. The move raises questions about the future of bilateral military engagements, although the Pentagon has said intelligence sharing and cooperation through NATO and the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) will remain unaffected. The Washington Post, which first reported the directive, said it had not independently reviewed the classified document.
One US official described the restrictions as a potential “slap in the face” for Canada, suggesting that the move would be viewed as another provocation by Ottawa. The precise scope of the new limitations remains unclear, with officials yet to specify which military activities or engagements will be affected.
Responding to questions about the directive, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the department was reviewing its engagements with Canada to ensure they served American defence interests.
Parnell said the department was “taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible U.S. defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship”.
He added that the Defence Department was prioritising bilateral cooperation that strengthened the defence of both countries and their shared hemisphere while supporting Canada's ability to fulfil its NATO obligations.
However, Parnell clarified that the directive would not affect defence intelligence sharing or military cooperation through NATO and NORAD. The White House referred questions to the Pentagon, while the Canadian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
US-Canada Military Partnership Faces New Uncertainty
The restrictions come despite decades of military cooperation between the two countries, which share a 5,525-mile border and have worked together on military operations, intelligence sharing and continental security.
Canadian forces have served alongside American troops in several conflicts, including Afghanistan, where at least 158 Canadian soldiers were killed and another 2,000 wounded.
Both countries are founding members of NATO, established in the aftermath of World War II, and coordinate daily through NORAD headquarters in Colorado to protect their airspace and maritime boundaries.
Canada is also part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.
An official from one of the Five Eyes countries told The Washington Post that Washington had given no formal indication that intelligence-sharing arrangements would change. However, the official said American authorities had shared less information over the past year “across a number of platforms”.
The distinction is significant as the Pentagon has maintained that the new directive will not affect defence intelligence sharing, NATO commitments or NORAD operations, even as concerns grow over the broader relationship between the two countries.
Trump's Annexation Remarks And Trade War Deepen Dispute
The latest restrictions follow months of deteriorating relations between Washington and Ottawa, fuelled by Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada should become the 51st US state.
During his first presidential term, Trump frequently criticised Canada's defence spending, grouping Ottawa with other NATO allies that he accused of relying excessively on American military protection. He also questioned the economic benefits of US-Canada trade relations, arguing that Washington was not getting enough in return.
Following his re-election in 2024, Trump intensified his criticism and repeatedly raised the prospect of annexation. Canadian officials initially believed the remarks were made in jest, but the president continued to press the issue.
During an Oval Office meeting in May 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney directly addressed the remarks, telling Trump that Canada was “not for sale” and “won’t be for sale, ever”. Trump acknowledged at the time that Canada was “stepping up” militarily.
Trade disputes have further strained relations. Shortly after returning to office in January 2025, Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium and other goods, triggering retaliatory measures from Ottawa. Canada has also taken steps to reduce its dependence on American weapons.
In March 2026, Carney announced that Canada had achieved NATO's longstanding target of spending 2 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence. However, at its 2025 Hague Summit, NATO allies agreed to allocate 5 per cent of GDP annually to defence and security by 2035. This includes at least 3.5 per cent for core defence requirements and up to 1.5 per cent for broader defence- and security-related investments, including critical infrastructure, cybersecurity and resilience. NATO cited growing security threats, particularly from Russia, as a reason for the increased commitment.
The dispute has extended beyond trade and military spending. In August 2026, Trump signed an executive order directing the US Interior Department to rename Lake Ontario, which lies along the US-Canada border, as “Lake America” in American government records.
Carney rejected the move, saying the lake's name predated both Canadian Confederation and the US Declaration of Independence. In a social media post, he said Canadians knew the lake as Ontario “then, now and always”.
Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump described Carney as “very nice” but continued to express dissatisfaction with Canada's position on trade negotiations.
“For some reason they feel emboldened,” Trump said, adding, “and we can’t let them feel that way anymore.”
The economic fallout from the trade dispute has also become a political concern in the United States. Republican candidates in border states, including Michigan, said during the midterm elections that the trade war needed to end.
Hegseth's Remarks On Canadian Military Draw Criticism
Hegseth has also contributed to tensions through repeated criticism of Canada's military and its role in US-led military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In August, he reposted a photograph on social media showing a teenage female Canadian military cadet alongside her instructor, adding the caption, “This is real.” The post appeared to mock their physical appearance and drew criticism from Canadian officials, who described it as inappropriate and mean-spirited.
Canadian Minister of National Defence David McGuinty condemned the post, telling reporters, “It’s just below the dignity of the office that he holds.”
Hegseth also faced criticism in Canada after questioning the extent of allied participation in combat operations in Afghanistan. He claimed that only “one or two” US allies had been involved in active fighting during the war.
Referring to the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), he said American troops used to joke that the acronym stood for “I saw Americans fighting”.
The growing diplomatic strain has also placed senior American military officers in difficult positions when questioned about a potential military confrontation with Canada.
At a news conference in September, a Canadian reporter asked Adm. Samuel Paparo, head of US Indo-Pacific Command, under what circumstances he would follow an order to launch military action against Canada.
Paparo appeared incredulous at the suggestion, describing the possibility as “absolutely and utterly preposterous” and calling the question “needlessly emotional”.
“Would you ask me please also,” he continued, “what my attack plans are for the Martians?”