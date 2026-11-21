Japan's Self-Defence Forces are expected to conduct live-fire military drills at Indian firing ranges under a new India-Japan defence agreement.
The India-Japan 2+2 dialogue covered missile technology, UNICORN naval systems, defence manufacturing and military exercises.
Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh's Tokyo visit focused on strengthening India-Japan defence ties and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Japan's Self-Defence Forces are expected to conduct live-fire military training at Indian firing ranges for the first time, including exercises involving surface-to-ship missiles, under a new defence arrangement between the two countries. The agreement takes India-Japan defence cooperation beyond joint exercises, opening up new avenues for military training and operational coordination.
The two countries signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on the use of Indian firing ranges during the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue, commonly known as the 2+2 meeting, in Tokyo on November 19. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, to discuss regional security, defence manufacturing, maritime cooperation and the changing security environment in the Indo-Pacific.
Japan's access to Indian firing ranges: Why the agreement matters
According to the joint statement, the four ministers agreed to accelerate coordination between their defence authorities towards implementing the LoI. A schedule for the exercises has not yet been announced.
The Associated Press reported that Japan has limited space for missile testing and military training, making access to facilities in partner countries valuable. Tokyo reached a similar arrangement with Australia earlier in 2026.
Japan has also been strengthening its missile capabilities amid concerns over China's growing military presence in East Asia. On March 31, 2026, it deployed the upgraded, ground-launched Type-12 surface-to-ship missile at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto Prefecture, formally designating the system the Type-25 Surface-to-Ship Missile (Type-25 SSM). The deployment marked the first time Japan had deployed domestically produced stand-off missiles to its units.
From joint exercises to defence technology and manufacturing
The two countries also discussed defence technology and manufacturing, with Singh describing their approach as 'Design with Japan, Make in India'.
One key project is UNICORN, Japan's integrated stealth mast system for naval warships. It combines multiple antenna functions into a single structure, reducing the need for separate antenna installations and helping lower a vessel's radar signature.
According to the 2+2 joint statement, both sides expect the UNICORN-related arrangements to be formulated and India's Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to be accorded by February 2027. AoN is a key stage in India's defence procurement process, indicating approval of the requirement for a proposed acquisition. This is an expected timeline, not a confirmed delivery date.
The separate bilateral meeting between Singh and Koizumi also covered cooperation between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Japan's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA). The Indian Ministry of Defence said the two ministers agreed to advance research and development cooperation in advanced missile and defence technologies.
Singh said: "We agreed to accelerate cooperation in the area of niche underwater and missile technologies."
Maritime security and the Indo-Pacific agenda
Maritime security was another major focus of the 2+2 dialogue. Both countries agreed to move towards the practical implementation of their Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation, signed in August 2026, with greater coordination between the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force.
The areas identified for cooperation include Maritime and Air Domain Awareness, information sharing, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Both sides also agreed to strengthen mine-countermeasure capabilities and explore possible joint development in naval shipbuilding and design.
The countries also agreed to deepen military exercises by making them more complex, integrating unmanned systems and conducting bilateral and multilateral drills at short notice. The ministers welcomed the first-ever visit by Japanese Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft to India for the air force exercise Veer Guardian 26.
In a separate statement following the Singh-Koizumi meeting, the Indian Ministry of Defence highlighted the two countries' participation in Malabar 2026, involving India, Japan, the United States and Australia, and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise JAIMEX26, both held in Japan in November. The ministers also agreed to advance exchanges between their respective Special Operations Forces.
Coast guard cooperation is expected to expand as well. India will host the fifth Coast Guard Global Summit in February 2027, an initiative launched by the Japan Coast Guard. The two countries have also reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation on maritime safety and security.
What Jaishankar's Tokyo visit means for India's strategic position
Both countries are members of the Quad, alongside the United States and Australia. Although the grouping is not a formal military alliance, its members cooperate on maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, economic security and humanitarian assistance. The November 19 joint statement called for bilateral cooperation to complement and reinforce Quad initiatives across the Indo-Pacific.
India and Japan also discussed aligning India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and its MAHASAGAR framework with Japan's updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision. These frameworks provide a basis for cooperation on maritime security, regional connectivity and economic resilience.
Addressing the media after the dialogue, Jaishankar flagged the growing weaponisation of connectivity, resources and supply chains, and said global shocks had heightened concerns over energy, trade, food and health security.
"There are two major ongoing conflicts whose impact have been felt even in distant regions," Jaishankar said.
The remarks came amid the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia, whose repercussions have extended to energy markets, trade and food security. Jaishankar added: "As we seek to secure ourselves on these fronts, trusted and substantive partnerships like ours become more valuable."
For India, closer defence ties with Japan offer opportunities to strengthen maritime capabilities, access advanced technologies and expand domestic defence manufacturing. For Japan, the agreement could provide access to additional military training infrastructure and deepen security cooperation with a partner in the Indian Ocean region.