The two countries signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on the use of Indian firing ranges during the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue, commonly known as the 2+2 meeting, in Tokyo on November 19. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, to discuss regional security, defence manufacturing, maritime cooperation and the changing security environment in the Indo-Pacific.