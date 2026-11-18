External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met former Japanese Prime Minister and Japan-India Association Chairman Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, to discuss strategic convergence and economic security.
Jaishankar praised Kishida's continued support for strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and promoting bilateral exchanges.
Arriving from the Quad and ASEAN summits in Manila, Jaishankar will co-chair the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Thursday, November 19, alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and address the Raisina Tokyo dialogue.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met former Japanese prime minister and chairman of the Japan-India Association Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and discussed strategic convergence and cooperation in economic security.
The Japan-India Association, established in 1903, is one of Japan's oldest private organisations promoting bilateral friendship and exchanges in political, economic and cultural fields. Kishida, who served as Japan's prime minister from 2021 to 2024, is its current chairman.
"Discussed our strategic convergence and economic security convergence. Appreciate his consistent support to further strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X after his meeting with Kishida.
Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are in Japan for the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue, also known as the 2+2 dialogue, scheduled to be held on Thursday.
The two ministers will co-chair the meeting with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.
The dialogue will review the full spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchange views on regional and global developments and reaffirm the shared commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, according to the Defence Ministry.
Jaishankar will hold the 19th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Motegi, with discussions expected to cover cooperation in security, the economy and economic security.
Jaishankar will also participate in the third edition of Raisina Tokyo, being held on November 18-19.
The forum will bring together policymakers, business leaders and civil society representatives to discuss regional and global issues, including trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, energy transitions and the Indo-Pacific regional order.
In a video message to the ninth India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum in New Delhi earlier this week, Jaishankar said the two countries were "indispensable in shaping a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific".
He also highlighted the need to build "resilient and reliable global supply chains" to address challenges related to connectivity, chokepoints and gaps in critical infrastructure.
Jaishankar was in the Philippines on Monday and Tuesday, accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia Summit (EAS) and Quad meetings in Manila.