Rajnath Singh will visit Tokyo on November 18.
India-Japan dialogue will review defence and security cooperation.
Discussions will cover technology, maritime security and regional stability.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced that he will visit Tokyo on November 18 to take part in the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue with discussions expected to focus on strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation.
Singh announced the visit in a post on X on Monday, saying he would also hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterparts during the visit.
The discussions will review the progress made in defence and security cooperation between the two countries and explore new areas of collaboration, including technology, maritime security and regional stability.
"India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in mutual trust, democratic values, and a shared vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific," Singh said.
He added that he looked forward to productive discussions that would further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. He said, ”During this visit, we will review the steady progress in our defence and security cooperation and explore new avenues to deepen collaboration in technology, maritime security, and regional stability.”
The India-Japan dialogue brings together the foreign and defence ministers of both countries to discuss key strategic, diplomatic and security issues. The meeting provides a platform for the two sides to review their cooperation and discuss regional developments.
Singh's visit comes amid efforts to deepen their strategic partnership, particularly in defence and maritime security. Both countries share an interest in maintaining a stable Indo-Pacific and addressing China's growing regional influence. They also cooperate through the Quad, alongside the US and Australia, on regional security and a range of economic and technological issues.