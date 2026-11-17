Following the November 12 meeting with US envoys, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed that Putin had reiterated his demand for control over the four regions and rejected proposals for a future demilitarised zone. It also reported that he continued to oppose Western troop deployments in Ukraine as part of post-war security guarantees. These are ISW’s assessments of Russia’s negotiating position, based on public statements and reporting, rather than an independent account of what Putin might privately accept.