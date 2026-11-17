Xi, Trump and Putin will hold trilateral talks Thursday.
Nuclear arms and Ukraine could shape discussions.
India will closely watch China's growing diplomatic influence.
An upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could have significant implications for India. The three leaders will participate in their first-ever in-person trilateral talks on Thursday on the sidelines of APEC 2026 in Shenzhen. Beijing has described the meeting as an event of "groundbreaking significance" that could promote global peace and stability.
The White House said last week that Trump would push for efforts to reduce nuclear weapons during the talks. China, however, has so far resisted calls to join trilateral nuclear arms negotiations with Washington and Moscow, the two countries with the world's largest nuclear arsenals.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that Thursday's talks would mark the first in-person meeting between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States.
What It Could Mean For India
For India, the outcome of the meeting could have a bearing on its ties with all three powers and its wider strategic interests. Better relations between Washington and Moscow would be a positive development for New Delhi, particularly as it continues to face pressure over its defence and energy ties with Russia.
However, a possible understanding between Trump and Xi could complicate India's position. New Delhi remains concerned about the unresolved India-China border dispute and Beijing's expanding influence across the neighbourhood, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Myanmar.
The talks will also offer clues about how Washington views its commitments to Asian partners such as India, particularly as Beijing pushes towards a larger role in regional affairs.
Putin's Diplomatic Win, Trump's Political Risks And China's Balancing Act
For Putin, the meeting itself, particularly a joint photo opportunity with Trump and Xi, would mark a major diplomatic victory. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin has faced years of diplomatic isolation from Kyiv's allies, especially the US under former president Joe Biden.
Putin first proposed a trilateral summit during a phone conversation with Trump last month. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Russian leader wanted the talks to focus on ending the war in Ukraine.
For Washington, however, the optics could be complicated. Trump appearing alongside the leaders of two countries widely viewed as America's biggest rivals could invite criticism at home. At the same time, Trump has already made a point of hosting both Putin and Xi for red-carpet receptions at different stages of his second term.
China also faces a delicate balancing act as the host. Although Beijing and Moscow share positions on several international issues, China has avoided openly associating itself with Russia's war in Ukraine. It wants to maintain its image as a country committed to global stability while strengthening its economic ties with the European Union.
A summit that discusses the Ukraine war without representatives from Kyiv or Brussels could also create unease among European governments, particularly as Beijing seeks to improve its ties with the bloc.