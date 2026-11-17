More than 180,200 people have signed a petition demanding Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO
Elon Musk has backed the campaign, while Donald Trump has said he would welcome Huang's reinstatement
Nvidia's board is reportedly not considering his return and is continuing its search for a permanent CEO
Nvidia's board is not considering reinstating co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, despite a growing campaign backed by Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump and thousands of employees and shareholders calling for his return, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
More than 180,200 people had signed an online petition demanding Huang's reinstatement, according to the campaign website. The effort has attracted prominent figures from Silicon Valley, including Musk, Replit CEO Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The campaign, called 'Stand With Jensen', argues that the former chief executive should return while an independent investigation establishes the facts surrounding his departure.
However, Nvidia has not publicly announced that it has ruled out Huang's return. Its November 12 leadership announcement confirmed that the board was searching for a permanent CEO and would consider both internal and external candidates, with chief financial officer Colette Kress continuing as interim CEO.
Musk And Trump Back Return Campaign
Musk publicly endorsed the reinstatement effort on November 13, writing on X, "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too."
Trump also expressed support on Monday when asked about the possibility of Huang returning. "I would not mind. I would not mind that," he told reporters, adding that he believed Huang had "learned a big lesson". The president also suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook as another possible candidate for Nvidia's top position.
The campaign website listed more than 8,800 signatories identifying themselves as current Nvidia employees and more than 94,000 as shareholders. These professional affiliations are self-reported and have not been independently verified.
Prominent investors have also urged caution over the succession process. Atreides Management's Gavin Baker and Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner have called on the board not to rush into replacing Huang before the independent investigation establishes the facts. Their position centres on allowing the company to assess the circumstances surrounding his departure rather than immediately reinstating him.
Investigation Complicates Nvidia Succession
Huang resigned as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member on November 12, following reports of two extramarital relationships, including one involving businesswoman Alice Huang, a former executive associated with Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence agencies have reportedly been examining whether she had links to China's Ministry of State Security and whether information was passed to Beijing. These allegations have not been established as findings against Huang.
Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation on November 8, saying it had no reason to believe that US national security or the company's confidential information had been compromised. On November 10, independent directors appointed former acting US attorney Joon H Kim and law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz to conduct the inquiry.
The controversy has complicated the company's leadership transition, given Huang's central role in building Nvidia into a dominant supplier of AI computing infrastructure. The board has not announced a timeline for appointing his permanent successor, while Kress continues to lead the company on an interim basis.