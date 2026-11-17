The US Departments of Commerce and Justice detailed an investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed over alleged transfers of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies.
Officials said the probe began in 2024 after suspicious activity was detected while monitoring possible sensitive-semiconductor diversion.
Investigators sought records from Nvidia in May 2025 on direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed, and Nvidia placed the firm on its no sell list in June 2025.
The US Departments of Commerce and Justice on Tuesday detailed an investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed over alleged transfers of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, AFP reported. The agencies released the details as scrutiny widened around semiconductor export controls and possible diversion routes.
According to the report, the probe began in 2024 after officials spotted suspicious activity while proactively monitoring possible sensitive-semiconductor diversion, the departments said in a joint statement. In May 2025, investigators requested records from Nvidia on direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. In June 2025, Nvidia placed the firm on its “no sell” list.
The inquiry then moved on site. Agents from the Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, alongside Singaporean law enforcement officers, conducted an on-site end-use check at Megaspeed and questioned chief executive Alice Huang.
Agency Findings
“The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security working together will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred,” the agencies said according to the report.
The joint statement also praised commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and Attorney General Todd Blanche. “This investigation is the result of the excellent work of the Department of Commerce under secretary Howard Lutnick and the law enforcement efforts of the Department of Justice under Attorney General Todd Blanche,” the agencies said.
The agencies also pointed to a broader enforcement drive. They said that 17 defendants across six separate investigations had been charged under the Trump administration over allegations of smuggling billions of dollars’ worth of semiconductors. “Sensitive technologies like semiconductors are among the most valuable and strategic assets of the U.S. economy, and the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce will remain vigilant in pursuing justice for those who want to compromise America’s technological edge,” the agencies added.
Lutnick Under Scrutiny
Lutnick is facing separate criticism. The issue is whether he did enough to stop China from getting advanced AI chips.
A New York Times report alleged that the US commerce secretary tried to weaken restrictions on AI chip sales to China. The report said a data centre called A201 is due to open in Malaysia in 2027 and will house hundreds of millions of dollars in Nvidia’s most advanced AI servers.
The centre is expected to provide that computing power to a Chinese tech giant. The company set to run the facility is a client of Cantor Fitzgerland, the financial services firm earlier led by Lutnick and now by his sons. According to the New York Times report, Lutnick has been rewriting rules in ways that would sidestep US curbs on direct sales of advanced AI chips to Chinese firms.
Megaspeed Spotlight
Megaspeed has drawn attention beyond the export probe. It has been under the spotlight after reports that former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy.
Huang admitted the affair in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday after the company launched an internal investigation. “I was unfaithful to my wife,” Jensen Huang wrote. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”
The reports did not stop there. The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang also had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee. Other media reports also alleged that Huang had another intimate relationship with a different Nvidia employee.