Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left Firm In 2025 As Jensen Huang Link Draws Scrutiny

Megaspeed says Alice Huang left the company on August 30, 2025, and holds no current role there.
Reports linking the former executive to Nvidia founder Jensen Huang have brought renewed attention to Megaspeed.
US intelligence officials reportedly suspect Alice Huang has links to Chinese intelligence; the claim has not been established as fact.
Amid the controversy over former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang, the Singapore-based company said that the Alice Huang left the company in August 2025.
“Ms. Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025 and currently has no role with the Company. Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” the company said in a statement shared with CNBC.
Megaspeed also said it conducts “legitimate and lawful business” and has hired external legal counsel to investigate the company’s operations.
Relationship With Jensen Huang Brings Megaspeed Into Focus
Alice Huang, a Chinese national and former Megaspeed executive, has become a focus of scrutiny after reports linked her to Jensen Huang. US intelligence officials reportedly believe Alice Huang is a Chinese intelligence asset. The New York Times reported that China’s Ministry of State Security allegedly recruited her as part of an operation targeting Jensen Huang and Nvidia.
The reported relationship has drawn attention to Alice Huang’s former role at Megaspeed, a company that describes itself as a “core business partner of Nvidia’s computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region.”
“We provide privatized, customized computing power product services covering Nvidia's entire GPU product line,” Megaspeed says on its website.
US And Singapore Probes Examine Chip Dealings
US authorities have investigated Megaspeed since 2024. They suspect the company may have acted as a front to move restricted Nvidia AI chips to China. Singaporean authorities have also opened a probe into the matter.
Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing. The company says it conducts lawful business and has appointed external counsel to carry out an internal investigation.
Nvidia announced on November 12 that Jensen Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. The company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor. Nvidia’s announcement did not explain Huang’s departure.