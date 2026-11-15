A UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 collided at Miami International Airport on 14 November, with two people treated for minor injuries.
The FAA said the passenger jet's wingtip struck the nose of the UPS cargo aircraft as both planes moved towards a taxiway intersection.
The collision occurred a day after nationwide flight disruptions in the United States, although authorities have not established any connection between the two incidents.
A UPS cargo aircraft and a Copa Airlines passenger jet collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport in Florida on Saturday night, leaving two people with minor injuries, according to airport officials and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The collision occurred at approximately 9.15 pm local time on 14 November, when the aircraft came into contact at the intersection of two taxiways. Both planes sustained visible damage, prompting an investigation by federal aviation authorities.
The aircraft involved were a UPS Boeing 767, preparing to depart for Bogotá, Colombia, and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737, which had arrived from Panama City, Panama. According to the FAA, the wingtip of the passenger jet struck the nose of the cargo aircraft as both planes were moving on the ground.
Two people were treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries, but neither required hospitalisation, airport officials said. The airport initially reported no injuries, although subsequent reports confirmed that medical assistance had been provided.
FAA Investigates Collision Between Two Aircraft
The FAA said air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to give way to the arriving Copa Airlines aircraft before proceeding. However, the two planes made contact as they approached the taxiway intersection. The aviation regulator has launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Air traffic control recordings captured the moments following the incident. A Copa Airlines pilot reported, “Somebody hit us,” while a UPS pilot acknowledged that the cargo aircraft had moved too far forward before being struck by the passenger jet's wing. The Copa crew subsequently reported damage to the aircraft's left wingtip.
UPS confirmed that its crew was safe and said it would cooperate with authorities investigating the incident. Airport officials said aircraft were being redirected to other taxiways, allowing operations to continue without additional disruption directly attributable to the collision.
Collision Follows Nationwide US Flight Disruptions
The incident occurred a day after the FAA imposed a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday following problems affecting air traffic control communications. The disruption led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the United States, with airlines struggling to reposition aircraft and crews.
Miami International Airport was among the airports experiencing delays and cancellations as flight schedules gradually recovered. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that normal operations would take time to resume, while FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said air travel was expected to return to normal by Sunday.
Authorities have not established any connection between the nationwide air traffic control disruption and Saturday's collision. The FAA investigation is expected to examine the aircraft movements and instructions issued before the incident.