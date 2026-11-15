IndiGo Pune-Guwahati Flight Returns After Landing Gear Fault, All 192 Passengers Safe

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Airport authorities stated the pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft’s landing gear, or undercarriage, failed to retract and remained in the extended position

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Summary of this article

  • IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) returned to Pune after the landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off

  • Pune airport authorities said all 192 persons on board, including passengers and crew, were safe

  • The Indian Air Force declared a full emergency and activated prescribed response procedures

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati returned to Pune on Sunday after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off, the Pune airport authorities stated in a statement. It was flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE), with 192 persons on board.

The airport authorities stated all passengers and crew were safe after the aircraft returned and landed at Pune airport. No injuries were reported.

Airport authorities stated the pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft’s landing gear, or undercarriage, failed to retract and remained in the extended position. The airport then began emergency coordination with IndiGo, ATC and other agencies.

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Emergency Response

Pune airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo and the other agencies concerned after the pilot reported the fault. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the airport, declared a "full emergency" and activated the prescribed emergency response procedures.

Fire services, ambulance services and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert before the aircraft came in to land. The measures were taken to deal with any eventuality and to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, the airport authorities stated.

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As a precaution, the aircraft made a low pass over the runway so that officials could visually check the landing gear before touchdown.

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Safe Landing Details

The aircraft landed safely at Pune Airport at 9:04 a.m.

After touchdown, three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances escorted the aircraft to Bay No. 7 as part of the emergency protocol. Airport authorities then checked the aircraft’s condition.

ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9:10 a.m. after confirming that the aircraft was in a safe and normal condition. The aerobridge was then connected and all passengers were safely deboarded.

"All 192 persons on board, including passengers and crew, were safe and no injuries were reported," the Pune airport authorities said in a statement.

IndiGo proceeded to begin arranging the next leg.

The airline was arranging an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to take the affected passengers onward to Guwahati.

(With PTI Inputs)

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